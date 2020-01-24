Shortly before her big weekend at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish revealed other texts that deal with her mental health. If you’ve ever watched the acclaimed track of 17-year-old “Bury a Friend” from the Grammy nomination “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Heard you may recognize the haunting line in question: end me. “It turned out that this screeching hook should be taken literally.

In an interview with Gayle King from CBS, Billie became open about her struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts. “I was so unhappy last year,” she said in the interview aired this week on The Gayle King Grammy Special. “I was so unhappy and so joyless.” And that’s from the youngest artist ever nominated for the Grammys Big 4 categories. Of course the pressure was on.

“I don’t want to be too dark, but I really didn’t think I would make it to 17,” said Eilish. She only turned 18 in December, but the artist admits that she has thought about suicide on tour in the past. “I think about this one time when I was in Berlin and I was alone in my hotel. And I remember that there was a window right there, ”she added. “I remember crying because I was thinking about how I would die. I would do it. “

Eilish went on to explain that these moments in “Bury a Friend” were labeled with the lyrics: “Today I think about the things that are fatal, how I drink you / how I want to drown.” I want to quit. “

Fortunately, the young Los Angelino is recovering. And she wants her fans to experience the same stability and tell Gayle that she would do anything to protect those struggling with their mental health. “I just grab her by the shoulders and I think,” Please take care of yourself and be good to yourself and be nice to yourself, “she said.” Don’t take that extra step and keep hurting yourself. ‘ “

If you or someone you know need help, call 1-800-273-8255 for information on the national suicide prevention lifeline. You can also send HOME to 741-741 for free 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside the United States, please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.