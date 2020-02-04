Billie Eilish had this fear when he got sudden fame and has a Britney Spears connection

A Grammy-winning singer, Billie Eilish, feared she was heading for a collapse similar to the drama of shaving the head of singer Britney Spears in 2007 after reaching her “lowest point” while on tour last year.

The 18-year-old girl became a pop phenomenon with the great success of her debut album, “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, But Eilish recently said that her sudden rise to fame had a big impact on her Mental health and even made her feel suicidal, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a new interview with US Vogue, he said he began to sympathize with the personal problems that Spears went through so publicly more than a decade ago because Eilish was worried that she was destined for the same destination.

“When I was a fan when I grew up, I always thought:” What the hell is wrong with them? “Eilish shared watching her teenage idols fall from grace as a child.

“All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up thinking they are pretty and skinny; Why would they fuck him? But the bigger I get, the more I feel like ‘Oh my God, of course, they had to do that.’ In my dark places, I worry that I would become the stereotype that everyone thinks that all young artist becomes, because how can they not? “, said.

Eilish added: “Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried about having a breakdown and shaving my head.”

The hit creator “Bad Guy”, who suffers from Tourette Syndrome and has self-injured in the past, has managed to reach a healthier place mentally and emotionally, thanks to therapy and a reduced work schedule, but she is continuously impressed by her. Pop stardom, particularly after becoming the youngest artist to win the four main categories at the Grammy Awards last month.

Reflecting on the innovative milestone of her career, she said: “That was crazy.”

Eilish only hopes that it serves as a stimulus for young and aspiring musicians, as he had not been long ago.

“In any case, it’s something exciting for children who make music in their room,” he said. “I think we are making progress in that place: children who don’t have enough money to use the studies.”

