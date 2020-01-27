If you can say anything about the ultra-talented Billie Eilish, it’s that she never gets bored. And Eilish’s Grammy beauty look for 2020 is no different. The 18-year-old hit the red carpet with a full Gucci fit down to her green nails. She has four major awards this evening, including “Record of the Year”, “Album of the Year”, “Best New Artist” and “Song of the Year”. She also takes the stage to perform. To be honest, it’s hard to believe that these are her first Grammy Awards.

Eilish is one of those stars who are not afraid to try something creative with their hair or makeup and start a trend. Just look at the singer’s neon green roots. Now everyone wants to add some neon to their hair to be half as cool. She also made her debut with this modern mullet, which somehow didn’t look silly at all. In her career, she was only on a handful of large red carpets and everyone is an icon in her own right. (Who can forget that her glittery, veiled hat and Burberry go head to toe at the November American Music Awards? All right.)

Tonight, her usual neon green roots are intact and they go perfectly with her Gucci outfit.

We can’t fully see her makeup because of these killer glasses, but we can see her big green nails.

They are extremely long and square as they like and printed with the Gucci logo. We can’t wait to see what it has to offer.