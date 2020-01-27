Scroll to view more pictures

The youngest nominee for the four best categories of the Recording Academy tonight blew us all away. Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2020 performance video shows the aspiring LA star who owns the Staples Center stage as if it weren’t a problem. The 18-year-old Billie is not only nominated for the “Big Four” awards of the Grammys. She and her older brother Finneas O’Connell, 22, celebrate the night with a total of 11 nominations. And now Billie came on stage with Finneas to perform a mashup of songs from the album that the couple wrote and produced last year.

Ever since Billie Eilish wrote Grammy’s story as the youngest artist nominated for any top category, fans have known that on the biggest night of music, you can expect breathtaking performance. Billie opened with the haunting ballad, “When the Party Is Over”, which was given particular weight after today’s tragic news of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Maria-Onore Bryant. She sang on a stool while Finneas played the piano behind her.

“When the party’s over” is from Billie’s 2019 debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The album was recognized as the best pop vocal album tonight and is currently also available for the album of the year. Her lead single from the album “Bad Guy” also received three awards for “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Solo Performance” (the latter award only went to “Truth Hurts” for Lizzo) , In the meantime, Billie herself was nominated for the best new artist.

It’s a worthy ode to the album that recorded billions of streams last year and the young lady who was named Billboard Woman of the Year. With and beyond her music, Billie breaks down barriers for the new pop generation. We see figures like their competitive inequality and well-being in the industry, like the leading candidate Lizzo, who comments on body shame and depression.

Billie has also recently spoken extensively about her own experiences with depression and anxiety. A recent single, “All I wanted,” released late last year, documents the slow burning of these symptoms during the comparatively sudden rise that she experienced as an artist. The text “Everything I wanted” alludes to the end of her life: “I thought I could fly (Fly)

So I stepped down from the Golden Gate Bridge, mm. “

Billie confirmed this interpretation to Gayle King in an interview a few days before the Grammys. While the youngest artist is in a better headroom these days, she admitted to the ABC news anchor that her lyrics contained a serious warning about her sanity. We are glad that Billie got the help she needs. Without them, we wouldn’t even see their performance below.

The 62nd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 26, 2020.