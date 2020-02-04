Billie Eilish says you should be more worried than why Drake is texting her.

The now 18-year-old starlet became a topic on the Internet after she said that 33-year-old Drake had started texting her at 14. Last year, Eilish Variety said Drake was “the nicest person [I would] I have ever spoken to” and fans quickly went on the offensive, citing the fact that Drake seems to be in the habit of getting involved Make friends with teenage girls.

Drake came under fire in 2017 for being friends with Millie Bobby Brown, who revealed that Drake often writes “about boys” to her and adds that “he helps me”. The internet quickly became pinned on the idea that Drake Brown “cared” as he apparently “cared” for a model named Bella Harris, with whom he became friends when she was 14 and with whom he then entered into a romantic relationship when she was 18 when Hailey Baldwin met when she was 14 and allegedly went out with her when she was 19 and he was 29, and became friends with Kylie Jenner when she was 16 – and of course there were six years later dating rumors.

Most of it is unsubstantiated gossip, but it’s not all a guess. There are concert recordings of a 23-year-old Drake kissing a girl at a concert. When she tells him that she was 17, Drake continues to kiss her and make inappropriate comments.

Many fans believe that it is still a red flag to be friends with so many of them, whether or not Drake is with teenagers, especially considering his past. Furthermore, there is an inherent power gap between famous older men and younger women – and how narrow these two groups should be is the subject of an ongoing debate that flares up whenever Drake finds another 14-year-old to text.

Both Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown have defended their relationships with Drake. “Why do you have to make a nice friendship?” Brown wrote in an Instagram story in September 2018.

Eilish made a similar comment in her 2020 Vogue cover story. “The internet is such a stupid mess right now. Everyone is so sensitive,” said Eilish. “A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more concerned about.”

She added, “Like, you’re really going to say Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine and then you’re going to vote for Trump? What the hell is that?”

It’s true: we could all be worried about things like climate change, elections, all the amazing new music and art coming out every moment, or literally everything else, but the story of Billie Eilish, Millie Bobby Brown and Drake always will his was a sure hit. Everything about it is horrible and creepy and pointless, based on unfounded gossip and suspicion, and maybe we should be asking ourselves why we are so concerned about Drake and his relationship with teenage girls at all. Why these girls in particular? Why Drake

When you read these stories, it’s no wonder that one day we’ll see the headline that we’ve all been waiting for that says Drake did something terrible to a teenage girl. We shake our heads softly. I told you, we will say. I have read these articles. I shared it online. I would know. I felt fair.

It’s really easy to become suspicious when an adult man textes and befriends so many underage girls, but the truth is, if Drake did actually affect his texting activities, he probably would have done so. Perhaps we should celebrate Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown’s immensely impressive personal accomplishments and autonomy instead of making their text choices, and maybe we should listen to them and focus on other real issues. But we all know that this will never happen.

