Billie Eilish won five Grammy Awards this year, becoming the second artist in all history to win victories in all of the show’s “Big Four” categories. (The first was Christopher Cross in 1981).

The 18-year-old was not happy. “Why ?! Wow. So many other songs deserve this,” she said after “Bad Guy” won the song of the year. “I’m sorry. Thank you very much. This is my first Grammy. I never thought it would happen in my life.”

It was his second victory. In the fourth, she named the person she thought she should win (namely Ariana Grande). By the latter, she could be seen saying softly “please don’t follow me” on camera.

Eilish is very talented, but the fact that she has won five times more than so many other incredible artists (such as Lana Del Rey, Lizzo and Ariana Grande) only reinforces what many already thought: the Grammy Awards selections are not precise representations of taste or talent, not that these things can really be classified objectively in the first place. Anyway, all of Eilish’s victories resulted in a strange and almost surreal end to the show. And in truth, “Bad Guy” was catchy, but not really world-changing or mind-blowing, and it had far less cultural impact than – say – “Old Town Road” or “Truth Hurts”.

On the other hand, the album that won Eilish al this – When we all fall asleep, where do we go? – is extremely dark and focuses heavily on drug use and suicidal ideation, so maybe the Grammys are finally catching up with the fact that all of Gen-Z is very depressed because of the sh * tty world left – and maybe – be do they realize that young people are the best hope in the world for the future – but that seems unlikely. It may still be a victory for culture that an album starting with a song on Invisalign can win AOTY.

When were the classification and selection of the music precise or universal? Eilish’s unnecessary five-time victory will not take away from the fact that so many artists have done an incredible job this year, or the fact that Lana Del Rey went to the mall to choose a dress for the ceremony, only to return empty-handed. (Besides, Billie would be nothing without Lana, as she said before).

This year’s Grammys ceremony was full of highlights, as well as some expected trips. They criminally underused BTS in a 30-second feature film in an impressive performance of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, but also gave us these photos of Namjoon:

There were also incredible performances by H.E.R., Tyler, the creator, Rosalia, Demi Lovato and Alicia Keys, and a moving tribute to Nipsey Hussle, as well as many tributes to Kobe Bryant, who died this afternoon with his daughter.

He had awkward moments (Sharon Osbourne presenting the rap song of the year and mispronouncing the name of DJ Khaled was worthy to say the least) and his cute moments (Tyler, the Creator’s mom hugging him was a fuel comforting enough for a few weeks). It seemed inconsistent, but almost comfortingly, at least until Eilish swept the categories in an almost comical and repetitive sequence of events.

At least she and her brother Finneas were humble about it. Eilish is super talented, just like the rest of the people on this stage, but winning a Grammy takes an alchemy of talent, drive, money, relationships and sheer luck.

.