Billie Eilish defends text message Drake

Billie Eilish says “the internet is such a stupid mess right now.”

In an interview for the cover of March of Fashion, the 18-year-old weighed in the investigation that received her friendship with Drake last fall.

“Everyone is so sensitive. An adult man can’t be an artist’s fan? “She told the publication.” There are so many people that the internet should be more worried. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re gonna vote for Trump? What is that?

Meanwhile, the singer, who quit Twitter in 2018, has also indicated how she can understand pop stars who have been “deformed” by fame.

“As a fan who grew up, I always thought,” What’s wrong with them? ” Eilish remembered. “All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up with the idea that they are beautiful and skinny; why should they find it? But the bigger I get, the more I am,” Oh, my God, of course they had to do that . “

“In my dark places I was worried that I would become the stereotype that everyone thinks every young artist will be, because how can they not?” she added. “Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was afraid that I would get a failure and shave my head.”

Eilish spoke about how her depression was connected to a series of events in her early adolescence, including a dance injury and being treated poorly in a romantic relationship. However, it was self-image with which she ultimately struggled.

Ethan James Green / Vogue

“I just hated my body. I would have done anything to be in another,” she explained. “I really wanted to be a model, really bad, and I was chubby and short. I developed very early. I had breasts at nine o’clock. I got my period at 11. So my body went faster than my brain. It’s funny, because if you are a small child, you don’t think about your body at all. And suddenly you look down and say, “whoa. What can I do to make this disappear? “”

The “Bad Guy” singer then did some “self-damaging behavior” and became suicidal. Although Vogue commented that she would not go further, Eilish had previously opened the dark point in her life.

“I was so unhappy last year. I was so unhappy. And I was so, joyless,” she said “The Gayle King Grammy Special” last month. “I don’t want to be too dark, but I really didn’t think I’d turn 17.”

“I think of this once when I was in Berlin and was alone in my hotel. And I remember there was a window there,” she explained. “And I love, God, I remember crying because I thought how the way I’d die was [that] I was going to do it.”

Fortunately it started to get better for the singer in June last year. “If people ask me what I would say to someone seeking mental health advice, I can only be patient,” Eilish added to Vogue. “I was patient with myself. I did not take that last step. I waited. Things are fading. “

Vogue’s March 2020 edition is coming to kiosks in NY / LA on February 11 and February 18 across the country.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

Hollywood Mini Me

Backgrid

Charlie Sheen spotted with teenage daughters at Billie Eilish concert