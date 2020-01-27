Billie Eilish becomes second artist of all time and first woman to sweep the top four categories at the Grammys

Last night at the 62nd annual Grammys, Billie eilish walked away with awards for album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist. This unique feat makes her the second artist in history to have swept the four major categories in a single Grammy ceremony.

The last person to do so was Christopher Cross in 1981, a name that is unlikely to be recognized.

Eilish received the Grammy Awards for his debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?, produced and co-written by his 22-year-old brother Finneas O’Connell. Finneas also received his own Grammy earlier today for the non-classic producer.

“We didn’t write a speech for it because we didn’t make this album to win a Grammy,” said Finneas on stage. We didn’t think it would gain anything. We wrote an album on depression and suicidal thoughts and climate change and being the bad guy – whatever that means – and we stand here confused and thankful. “

His song “bad guy” earned him record wins and song of the year.

