Billie Eilish at Lizzo, here's a full list of winners

The brightest stars in the music fraternity attended the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (local time).

After winning five times, Billie Eilish won awards in all the top categories and won the album of the year, the record of the year, the best new artist, the song of the year and the best album. vocal pop.

The other winners who won the gold gramophone this year are Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Tyler, The Creator and others.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 62nd Grammy Awards: – Album of the year – When we all fall asleep, where do we go? (Billie Eilish) Song of the Year – “Bad Guy” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish) Record of the Year – “Bad Guy” Billie Eilish Best New Artist – Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance – ‘Truth Hurts’ Lizzo

Best Pop Vocal Album – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)

Best Pop / Group Performance Duo – Lil Nas X ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Singing Album – Watch Now, Elvis Costello and The Imposters

Best Rap Album – Igor, Tyler, The Creator Best Rap Song – ‘A Lot’ Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage with J. Cole)

Best Rap Performance – Nipsey Hussle “Racks In The Middle” with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best Rap / Sung Performance – DJ Khaled “ Superior ” with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best Country Album – While I Live, Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo / Group performance – ‘Speechless’, Dan + Shay

Best Country Solo Performance – “Ride Me Back Home”, Willie Nelson

Best Country Song – ‘Bring My Flowers Now’, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best Rock Album-Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

Best Rock Performance – “This Land”, Gary Clark Jr.

Best Alternative Music Album – Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Best Contemporary Urban Album – Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Best R&B Performance – ‘Come Home’, Anderson .Paak with Andre 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance – “Jerome”, Lizzo

Best R&B Song – ‘Ventura’, Anderson .Paak Best Dance / Electronic Album – No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance Recording – “Got To Keep On”, The Chemical Brothers

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media – A Star Is Born, (Various Artists)

Best song written for visual media – “ I will never be more in love ”, (Film version) Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), excerpt from: A Star Is Born

Best music video – “Old Town Road (official film)”, (Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus) Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

Best Musical Film – Homecoming, (Beyonce) Beyonce Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer

Best Spoken Word Album – Becoming, Michelle Obama

Best Comedy Album – Sticks and Stones, Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album – “Hadestown”, Reeve Carney, Andre De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, lead soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anais Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anais Mitchell, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway cast) Producer of the year, non-classical – Finneas

With the 62nd edition of the prestigious music awards, Alicia Keys returned as host of the show and dedicated her opening speech to NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died recently in a helicopter crash .

