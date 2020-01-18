Billie and Sam Faiers responded after a noise complaint on the flight

The trio leaves for Billie’s birthday (Photo: @samanthafaiers)

Billie Faiers responded after she and her sister faced a noise complaint during their flight to New York.

The reality star shared a statement on her Instagram, claiming that the couple was just laughing.

“I would like to greatly thank some staff members @british_airways at the airport,” he wrote. ‘However … since I was on the plane, someone has complained because my mother and sister and I have been laughing … yes, laughing.

‘How dare we (shock emojis) on the way to New York (emojis who cry). Anyway, that funny fool (ba staff) from @british_airways told us to “keep the noise low” …

‘Please honey, aren’t we even out loud to laugh these days? (sic).’

Despite the slightly rocky start of the vacation, the couple seemed to be having fun while posing first class on the flight with champagne flutes after taking a picture with their mother at the airport.

Billie was not impressed (Photo: @billiefaiersofficial)

Billie and Sam, and their mother Suzie Wells, shook the bridges of New York to match as they smiled and had drinks in the terminal.

The trio leaves to celebrate Billie’s recent thirtieth birthday, and the trip is a gift from his family.

A sweet video showed Sam and Suzie singing Frank Sinatra’s New York, with Billie in shock and crying for the gift.

“Start spreading the news … we are leaving on Fridayaaaaa,” Billie wrote in the caption. ‘The best birthday surprise everrrrrr @samanthafaiers @suziewells_ (the face says it all).

‘With just 24 hours to pack and prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime trip … New York #thethreemusketeers will come !!! I feel the luckiest girl in the world.

More: Sam Faiers



“I really had the best day celebrating celebrating 30 years with my wonderful family and friends, I love you all very much ❤️ # chapter305”.

Metro.co.uk has contacted representatives of Billie and Sam, and British Airways for comments.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Billie Faiers launches a new swimsuit similar to the one he used in chicken for 10 times the price

MORE: Anthony Joshua goes out with Billie Faiers and his son Arthur in Marbella and fans are confused