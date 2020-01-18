Bill Roache of Coronation Street on the final moments of Anne Kirkbride

Bill Roache spoke about the last moments of Anne Kirkbride (Image: PA; ITV)

Bill Roache, of Coronation Street, said his co-star Anne Kirkbride had no “fear” before dying of breast cancer.

On the fifth anniversary of Anne’s death, the 87-year-old actor talked about visiting the legendary actress in the hospital the day before his death.

Bill, who played Anne’s on-screen husband, Ken Barlow, for four decades, said the 60-year-old had believed in “life after death” and “loved angels.”

‘It was a privilege to say goodbye. It was the day before his death and he was not conscious, but he looked very beautiful. He had lost a lot of weight, but his bone structure was so good that it looked really lovely, “he told The Mirror.

‘I just held his hand for a moment and wished him the best. I am sure that on a higher level I would have known him. “

Bill said Anne was a “great believer in life after death” (Image: Granada Television)

He continued: ‘She believed a lot in life after death, we used to talk about it, she loved angels. I don’t think there has been fear there. “

Bill added that Anne was still a “constant presence” on the set, five years after her death in 2015.

He insisted that although the pain he feels is “continuous”, he is determined to do a “happy thing” full of positive memories of Anne.

Just when Ken and Deirdre Barlow got married on the screen, Bill admitted that he felt they “could not have had a closer relationship to the royal marriage.”

Bill visited Anne in the hospital the day before her death (Image: Rex)

Anne made her cobblestone debut at the tender age of 18 in 1972, playing Deirdre Hunt in what was supposed to be a unique concert.

He took a leave of absence from Corrie after being diagnosed with breast cancer, something he kept secret from the rest of the cast.

Bill talked earlier about visiting Anne before she died and said she looked “beautiful” in the hospital.

Speaking this morning, he said: “I was warned that I had lost a lot of weight and it didn’t look very good.” But in reality, she looked really beautiful.

“I had a large bone structure and I was lying there … I was very sedated and I just talked to her about some things.”





