Bill on absentee voting without excuse passes by the General Assembly

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A bill is currently making its way to the General Assembly, which would allow Virginia voters to vote by mail without excuse.

The Senate approved its version of the bill on Monday.

“Well, that’s encouraging,” said Carla Heath, president of the Lynchburg Voters League. “This is a legislative priority for the Virginia League of Voters, and it certainly fits into the national position to make democracy work.”

She says making it easier for absentees to vote benefits people all over Virginia who have trouble getting to the polls, as if their schedule or the weather makes it difficult.

“It would be particularly useful for people who live in rural areas where the distance to a polling station is important.”

To vote at this time, you must meet one of the 20 criteria, as if you were absent from work or school on polling day.

Christine Gibbons, Lynchburg Registrar General and Chief Electoral Officer, explains how this bill would change the process.

“There would always be a request that people should fill out, but you would not have to check off one of these excuses that allows you to qualify to vote.”

Senator Mark Peake voted against the bill.

“When you look at all the other bills that are coming up this year that are going to be passed, that’s why I had a problem with that.”

He said that this bill, combined with bills to allow same-day voter registration and eliminate the requirement for photo identification, would contribute to electoral fraud.

Extensive Washington Post studies show that over 14 years and over a billion ballots, there have only been 31 credible cases of fraud.

A Washington Post study also shows that there were only four fraud cases in 2016.

“Don’t tell me that a small percentage doesn’t count,” said Peake. “Ask those people who lost by 100 votes or less or 16 votes or who were actually tied at the end of a full run from the delegates’ house.”

Carla Heath disagrees with Peake’s argument.

“He takes a partisan position, I suppose, because to say that he votes against it because he doesn’t like what might be proposed is a funny idea, because these are separate issues.”

A version of the bill is currently making its way into the house of delegates, which Peake says will pass.