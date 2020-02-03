Bill Murray returns to Groundhog Day in crazy Super Bowl commercial

Bill Murray took over his role from Groundhog Day in a special Super Bowl commercial on Sunday.

Just like in the 1993 movie, Murray’s character Phil Connors wakes up every morning on the same day, repeating himself on a loop.

He even comes across Ned Ryerson, his knowledge from the original film.

In a stunt following an infamous Groundhog Day moment, Phil kidnaps the groundhog – but turns up in a shiny new Jeep, because this is an advertisement for the American brand.

He also experiences more antics related to the bright orange vehicle, always in the company of Punxsutawney Phil, the mascot of the day.

1/10 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – 2008

No frills, just good old-fashioned rock and roll. Tom Petty’s performance is often omitted from the rankings of the best Super Bowl Halftime shows, but we’re recording it here because he absolutely crushed it. He started with “American Girl” and followed it with “Won’t Back Down”, “Full Moon Fever” and the emotional “Free Fallin”, rounded off with a gripping rendition of “Runnin ‘Down a Dream”.

AFP / Getty images

2/10 U2 – 2002

U2 had the non-enviable task of trying to cheer everyone up just six months after the 9/11 attacks, but they did it admirably, with performances of uplifting songs such as “Beautiful Day.”

AFP / Getty images

3/10 Paul McCartney – 2005

McCartney preceded the pop stars trying to outdo each other with extravagant stage designs and lavish costumes. Instead, he offered four beautifully played songs, the last of which, “Hey Jude,” prompted an epic sing-along with the crowd at EverBank Field Stadium in Jacksonville.

AFP / Getty images

4/10 Madonna – 2012

One of the few who surpassed the entrance to Katy Perry 2015, was Madonna, three years earlier, who appeared on a giant golden chariot led by about a hundred buff men dressed as Roman soldiers. She released Nicki Minaj and MIA for “Give Me All Your Luvin” and also played hits “Like a Prayer”, “Music” and “Express Yourself”.

AFP / Getty images

5/10 Katy Perry – 2015

Few entrances are as large as standing on a giant golden lion with glowing eyes. Katy Perry went all out for her rest show in 2015 with performances of “Roar”, “Dark Horse”, “California Gurls”, “Firework” and “Teenage Dream”. And who can forget the infamous Left Shark and his poor coordination?

Getty Images

6/10 Bruce Springsteen – 2009

“Put the chicken fingers down and turn your television all the way up,” the boss ordered. Springsteen’s 12-minute set began with “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” and also included “Born to Run,” “Glory Days,” and “Working on a Dream.”

Getty Images

7/10 Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake – 2004

Janet Jackson delivered a sizzling, brilliantly choreographed show that ended with “Rock Your Body”. But the moment Justin Timberlake tore off her suit and bared her chest for about half a second, that overshadowed everything. The incident, called “nipplegate”, even inspired the creation of YouTube. Jackson became a scapegoat for the subsequent controversy, while Timberlake never got so close control anywhere.

AFP / Getty images

8/10 Lady Gaga – 2017

Lady Gaga, one of the most bizarre halftime shows in recent memory, started her performance by throwing herself from the top of the stadium (attached to an armor, of course) – a thousand memes of sparks. Once safely on the ground, she was enthusiastic about her biggest hits: “Poker Face”, “Born This Way”, “Telephone”, “Just Dance”, “Million Reasons” and “Bad Romance”.

Getty Images

9/10 Beyonce – 2013

Beyonce is in fact connected to Prince for the best Super Bowl performance of all time. It was greasy, it was fierce, it was almost flawless. She jumped on stage with “Crazy in Love” after a cappella “Love on Top” and threw down some of her best dance steps, before continuing with other hits, including “End of Time” and “Baby Boy”. Finally, there was a hysteria-inducing Destiny’s Child reunion with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland – a performance so powerful that the lights in the stadium turned off when it ended.

Getty

10/10 Prince – 2007

The best. Of course the Purple was not responsible for the rain that started pouring during his hair-raising 12-minute performance, including covers of “We Will Rock You” and “All Around the Watchtower”. But the timing was so perfect, you wanted to believe he was. After “1999 / Baby I’m a Star” performances, Prince closed “Purple Rain” in what should be ranked among one of his largest live performances of that song.

Getty Images

It is 27 years ago that Groundhog Day, starring Andie MacDowell, was released.

The film won the BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1994 and remains a fan favorite today – as evidenced by the warm reception the commercial received on social media.

Several Twitter users thought it was the best advertisement of the night and called it “hilarious.”

.