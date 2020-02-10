Bill Gates purchases first $ 644 million hydrogen-powered superyacht

Popular billionaire Bill Gates has reportedly bought the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht worth approximately $ 644 million. The yacht has a large pool, a helipad, a spa and a gym.

According to the Guardian report, Bill Gates commissioned the ship, which is 112 meters long and runs on hydrogen. It was designed by the Dutchman Sander Sinot and presented at the Monaco Motor Show in 2019.

The ship’s design was developed using some kind of technology that allows it to sail well in water, where the inspiration comes from the fluidity of the water and the lifestyle of a future-oriented owner.

However, the ship will not set sail until 2024, but if it does, the ship will travel 3,750 miles before stopping to refuel.

In addition, the ship will travel 32 km / h and will have diesel, as there are currently only a few hydrogen filling stations available.

