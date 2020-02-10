Bill Gates buys hydrogen-powered super yacht worth Rs 4,600 Crores

The first of its kind liquid, hydrogen-powered luxury liner has a gym, yoga studio, beauty salon, massage parlor and swimming pool, but the only emissions are water.

updated:February 10, 2020, 9:44 AM IST

Bill Gates’ Superyacht on hydrogen.

(Image: The Guardian)

Co-founder of Microsoft and Bill Gates, the second richest man in the world, has put into use a futuristic superyacht powered entirely by liquid hydrogen, which means that the only emission is water, for Rs 4,600 crore. Gates is a regular super yacht holiday maker, but has never had his own ship before and would have preferred to rent it out during his summer vacations. The plans to buy the super yacht were revealed last year at the Monaco Yacht Show in December. This is in particular the first of its kind that is powered by liquid hydrogen.

The luxurious lining is 370ft long and consists of five decks complete with space for 14 guests, 31 crew members, a gym, yoga studio, beauty salon, massage parlor and a swimming pool on the back deck, The Daily Mail reported on Sunday. Hydrogen fuel works by creating electricity to power a battery and engine by mixing hydrogen and oxygen in specially treated plates, which are combined to form the fuel cell stack.

The fuel cell stacks and batteries have enabled engineers to significantly reduce those components to fit neatly into a family car, although they are also often used to feed buses, other larger vehicles, and now superyachts, according to Unilad.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh. (TagsToTranslate) Bill Gates