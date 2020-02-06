Bill Belichick “prefers” that Tom Brady returns in 2020

Bob Donnan-VS Sport TODAY

There is a lot of junk in the competition that Tom Brady could play for a team other than the New England Patriots in 2020, but Bill Belichick reportedly wanted to avoid that scenario.

According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, who talked about the subject in a radio presentation with WEEI’s’ Dale & Keefe ‘, Belichick Brady wants to go back:’ For a price, yes. From everything I have collected, he prefers Tom to play at QB in 2020, “said Curran (the Devon Clements of SI.com).

Curran did say that Belichick could change his mind “when it comes to an intersection.” In essence, this means that it really comes down to what Brady wants to do.

There are conflicting reports about what Brady may want the most when it comes to possibly coming back next season for Belichick and Co. to play. However, it seemed certain that he announced a return to the Patriots during his highly published Hulu advertisement in 2020.

If Brady decides to test the market, there is no shortage of teams who consider him a potential Super Bowl ticket.