Bike Taxi Aggregator offers free rides to Delhi voters on election day

updated:February 7, 2020, 7:37 PM IST

New Delhi: An app-based bicycle taxi aggregator Rapido offers free rides to voters in the national capital on Saturday to help them reach polling booths, a company spokesperson said.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi meeting will be held at more than 13,000 voting booths in the city, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, an official from the Delhi CEO office said.

“Rapido will do its bit for democracy to help voters exercise their voting rights. It offers free rides to the polling booth for all voters in Delhi. The company waives 100 percent ride costs for all rides up to three KM to the election booth, everywhere in Delhi, “said the spokesman.

Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka said: “We see elections as an important part of our democracy and constitution and we want to do our bit for society.”

Rapido offers voters in Delhi 100 percent exemption on election day, to eliminate transportation issues as a reason for not voting, he added.

