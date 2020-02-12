Bike course announced for Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s first Blue Ridge Triathlon

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 11:07 AM EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 11:07 am EST

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – The Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s first Blue Ridge Triathlon course has been officially announced and includes a section on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“This year’s Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Blue Ridge Triathlon in Virginia contributes to the long history of endurance events across the Blue Ridge region and provides epic locations for the first year swim, bike and run sections,” said Keats McGonigal, senior regional director for the IRONMAN group. “Especially for the bike part of the event, the scenic side street offers the athletes a picturesque view like no other on America’s Favorite Drive. This event offers a unique opportunity to access the park and invites attendees to take part in the management of this special place – the Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the most sought after landscapes in our country. “

“Virginias Blue Ridge (VBR) is ready to host IRONMAN athletes and fans,” said Lee Wilhelm, Chairman of Visit Virginias Blue Ridge. “It was really remarkable that athletes, longtime residents and community advocates took the time to contact the NPS. We are grateful to live in a region where people love tourism. Visit VBR strives to work with our regional partners and IRONMAN to ensure that the race is a success. “

The race is scheduled for Sunday June 7, 2020. It starts with a 2-mile dip in the Carvins Cove Reservoir. The next stage is a 90 km bike path from Carvins Cove in Roanoke County to Botetourt County.

“The athletes will head east from Carvins Cove in Roanoke County to beautiful Botetourt County towards the city of Buchanan, a quaint, walk-in town with antique shops and great views of the James River. It is the starting point for an impressive 6 km climb on Route 43 to the entrance of the Blue Ridge Parkway. The 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway connect Shenandoah National Park with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The athletes experience breathtaking views of the valley when they drive 34 km of completely closed roads to Vinton and descend there on Route 24. Vinton is a gateway to the Blue Ridge Parkway with small town charm and borders on the city of Roanoke. The ride ends in beautiful River’s Edge Park next to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in the heart of Roanoke, Va. “

Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia Blue Ridge Triathlon announcement

Congressman Ben Cline (R-Va.), Who represents the region in Congress, said thousands of people from around the world would be visiting the region during the triathlon this summer.

“Such an international competition speaks volumes about the economic growth and vitality of the communities in the Roanoke and Botetourt area,” he said. “This event will attract thousands of visitors from across the country and overseas and will not only serve as a showcase for the beauty that surrounds our region, but also for all the great opportunities that the region offers.”

