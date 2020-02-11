Biggest loser Trainer Erica Lugo about losing weight, beating cancer, Jillian Michaels, Lizzo

Erica Lugo did the unthinkable when she lost 160 pounds in a healthy way. She then did it again when she beat cancer.

The newest trainer on “The biggest loser,” which is now broadcast on USA Network, stopped by TooFab in the midst of its major television debut. A 33-year-old single mother from Dayton, Ohio, Lugo still gets used to fame – but says she couldn’t let the opportunity that organic arose pass by.

“I lost 160 pounds, and I followed everything on social media – the good, the bad, everything. And over time, I just built my own brand,” she told us. “The casting producers of the show contacted me and said,” Hey, we have a show to lose weight. Would you be interested? “And I thought,” Uh, I like TV, but I don’t know if I want things like that. ” And they said, “No, you must try this.” “

Six years ago Lugo weighed 322 pounds. She worked as an industrial human resources safety director. Now she owns her own fitness studio in Dayton. But it was not an easy six years.

In the midst of drastically changing her eating and sporting habits, Lugo became a single mother. She struggled emotionally and financially after the divorce, but was able to lose the weight she had to lose because her mentality has always been “I must survive.”

Just when things looked up to the fitness trainer, she was diagnosed with stage two papillary thyroid cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes. Only after Lugo got behind the wheel and added her car to a fatal accident did a first aid doctor see a small mass on the right side of her neck. She soon landed in the hands of the doctor who would diagnose her and then sobbed uncontrollably in her car while her now fiancé held her hand.

“You think the worst. No one could ever prepare you to hear the words” you have cancer “or even hear the word” spread, “she told us. In January 2019, Lugo had her entire thyroid gland and 33 lymph nodes removed. Two months later she underwent 10 days of radiation. “I was literally radioactive,” she recalled. “I couldn’t have my child or pets around me for 10 days. No one could be within 20 feet of me for 10 days. I had a burn on the entire left side of my body because radiation ate the cancer from the inside out.”

Although she is grateful that she has crossed the road after going ‘through hell and back’, Lugo says that thyroid cancer is known as ‘the nasty cancer’, so she needs to keep a close eye on her health over the years. Even more reason to stay fit.

Lugo is indeed “not your stereotypical fitness trainer” because “I am a size 8, I am curvy, I have a mother’s belly, I have loose skin by losing weight.” And it falls into the same trap as we all compare to the “perfect” bodies that we see everywhere on social media.

But in addition to the ‘perfect’ girls, those who are proud to be real, unfiltered and ‘100 percent bitch’. Yes, we’re talking about Lizzo. But not everyone believes that the best approach is when diseases such as diabetes are often linked to being overweight. Just ask the former “Biggest Loser” trainer Jillian Michaels, who recently came under fire because she condemns the way the singer celebrates her body.

So we asked Lugo about her opinion on this and her answer was simple: she is concerned with her affairs.

“I am not a doctor. So as long as you and your doctor feel that you are healthy, go for it,” she said. “Health comes in all different shapes and sizes. You never know what a person’s blood looks like, do you? You never know what their laboratory tests look like. That’s between them and their doctor, as long as you’re healthy and you’re curvy or you are in whatever body shape you are, possess it. “

“I can’t speak for Jillian; I can only speak for myself,” she added. “Again, as long as it is one of those things where you are healthy and you are happy, go for it. If someone does not ask me my opinion, my opinion need not be said.”

“The Biggest Loser” will be broadcast on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on USA Network.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

view weight loss gallery

Getty / Instagram

Timbaland shows off its 150-pound weight loss