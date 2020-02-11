Biggest Indian ODI team? Kohli’s Men in Blue is the first Indian team that has been whitewashed for 31 years

He hit nine fours and two sixes and saved India from a precarious 62 for three.

He completed 100 runs with Shreyas Iyer (62 out of 63 balls) for the fourth wicket and later another 107 runs with Manish Pandey (42 out of 48 balls) for the fifth wicket. Hamish Bennett ended with 4-64 out of ten overs.

New Zealand won the throw and chose the field. The hosts made two changes, with Kane Williamson returning after an injury. Spinner Mitchell Santner came for Tom Blundell. India made a change with Manish Pandey, who was trapped before Kedar Jadhav.

India had another bad start. Kyle Jamieson (1-53) has bowled Mayank Agarwal (1), who has been through a tough New Zealand tour so far. The big blow came when Virat Kohli (9) met the third man in the seventh round.

Prithvi Shaw caused the initial blossoming with 40 of 42 balls, but in the 13th run the starting shot ran out for a suicidal second run.

Iyer and Rahul then anchored the Indian innings. The former struggled steadily, reaching his half century of 52 balls, his third 50-plus score in this series.

But Iyer could not continue, met Jimmy Neesham (1-50).

It was thanks to Rahul that he had crossed 50 out of 66 balls. His partnership with Pandey went well when India reached over 250 in its 45th year.

Rahul’s hundreds fell out of 104 balls and he died to accelerate. This is where India’s innings fell apart when Pandey also left Bennett shortly afterwards.