Bigg Boss Season 13: Video by Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla Enter a fight that becomes physical and more

As the family week came to an end, the roommates seemed in good spirits. However, it didn’t take long before their fights and quarrels started again. When the Ka Vaar weekend rolled around, the fight between the roommates and Paras and Mahira reached a new high when Mahira took offense at being called weak. With a fight between Sidharth and Asim in the last episode, the good will of the previous week seems to have been completely eliminated.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla enter a fight that becomes physical

As the episode begins, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are seen outside with Shefali Jariwala, talking about breakfast homework while Rashami Desai is sleeping. When Rashami asks Paras to help him make parathas, Paras refuses, saying that he will make tea and bhurji, but will not make the parathas because he does not want to spoil them. Rashami explains that she has seen him do it before and that he only needs to turn them on, but he refuses. Asim Riaz intervenes, telling Paras that the kitchen tasks also belong to him, but Mahira Sharma fights with him, saying that Rashami can speak for herself. Asim takes it lightly and fights with Paras and Mahira while dancing. Mahira later tells Rashami that she should speak to her directly if she has a problem, but Rashami says that she was not the only one fighting.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are seen in bed and Sidharth tells him to change beds. Shehnaaz asks him what’s wrong, but he tells her that he is tired of their friendship and does not want to talk to him anymore. She questions the reason and he says that he does not want his friends to be like her, saying that he endured his childish behavior, but realizes now that she is not a child and that he not like his habits. Shehnaaz tries to pacify him, but gets angry and walks away. She returns later with a plate of food and accidentally bites his mouth while trying to feed him. She tells Sidharth that she will now irritate him, trying to shed light on the situation, but Sidharth is angry.

Mahira, Paras and Shefali discuss the Paras equation with Akanksha Puri and Shefali tells him that he has to face this situation clearly because it hurts him and Mahira. Paras says that after all of this Akanksha herself should understand that it’s over. Meanwhile, Vishal discusses Madhurima Tuli and their turbulent relationship with Shehnaaz, saying that he feels bad for the way it went, but their relationship is complicated.

Shehnaaz, sits with Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashami and Asim and the four discuss the attitudes of Paras and Mahira. Shehnaaz says that Mahira is not so innocent, she understands what everyone is telling her when they enter the house, but she knows that her game is nothing without Paras, so she ignores everything and continues with Paras. Mahira asks Shehnaaz what’s wrong when she sees her sitting alone and Shehnaaz tells her that Sidharth doesn’t want to talk to her anymore. Mahira consoles her while Sidharth is talking to Rashami about cooking issues with Paras. Rashami tells Sidharth that Asim only intervened when she had already asked Paras for help and that he had refused. However, Sidharth says Asim does all of this for pictures.

The next elite member task is announced and Asim is declared “sanchaalak”. 3 competitors must be on the carousel at the same time and when the buzzer is triggered, a competitor must descend and a replacement will be sent. 3 competitors left on the merry-go-round after the last buzzer will be in the running for membership in the elite club. The task begins and after the first round, Rashami and Vishal change places. However, Vishal’s feet touch the ground while adjusting and Sidharth calls for disqualification. Asim says he has not seen it happen and therefore will not disqualify him.

The fight intensified as Asim and Sidharth began to shout at each other. Sidharth gets angry and pushes Asim and Asim pushes him away. Sidharth does not back down and continues to mistreat Asim’s father. Bigg Boss demands that the two be separated and sends Sidharth Shukla inside the house. Later, when Sidharth asked Rashami if she saw Vishal get off the horse, she agreed and said she saw him. At the end of the task, Rashami, Mahira and Arti are the 3 elite membership contenders. However, the fight does not stop once the task is finished and Asim and Sidharth continue to fight at the end of the episode.

As the fight continues in tomorrow’s episode, it remains to be seen how Bigg Boss will deal with the temperaments of Asim and Sidharth.

.