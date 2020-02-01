Bigg Boss Season 13: The highlight of January 31, 2020 – Shahbaaz calls Paras “Pappu”

The episode begins and Kashmira Shah is seen asking Devoleena Bhattacharjee if she is with them. On the other end, Vikas Gupta talks to Himanshi Khuraana and Shefali Jariwala about the task and Himanshi says he is playing for Asim and is not clear about the rest apart from playing with Kunal Singh. Vikas talks to Shehnaaz Gill about how his brother has turned and wants to eliminate him. Shehnaaz says he’s fine, but he wants Sidharth Shukla to be the captain.

Himanshi talks to Kashmira about the game while Vikas tries to make a deal with Shahbaaz Gill, but gets mad at him again. Shehnaaz tells Vikas that Shahbaaz has problems with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. Shehnaaz and Sidharth try to explain their views, but they fight when they can’t agree on a strategy. When the task begins, Arti goes first, stands on the platform and throws money to the other side, shouting at Kashmira to get more. While Himanshi, Kashmira, Shahbaaz and Kunal play together, Vikas, Akash and Shefali play together. Arti and Shehnaaz talk about Vikas’s strategy with Sidharth and Shehnaaz complains about Shefali’s strategy.

When the round comes to an end, Himanshi talks to Kashmira to make sure Paras is kicked out of the game. Shefali listens and tells Himanshi not to take his name. Vikas declares that he has 420, while Shahbaaz has 384, so Vikas wins. However, Devoleena recounts Shahbaaz’s money and says they have 506. Bigg Boss asks the group to allow Vikas to count the notes after a debate and then give him the money, but Vikas puts all the money in his safe. Shahbaaz, Kashmira and Devoleena get angry and start shouting about Vikas’s traps while Arti supports them. However, Vikas counts and says the money was 384. Sidharth tells Bigg Boss that Kunal’s team cheated with his number, but that he would withdraw from the game if they were right.

Kunal tries to get the money out of the safe and Mahira threatens Kunal to break his arm if he breaks the property of Bigg Boss. Shahbaaz intervenes and asks who will stop them. Mahira and Paras begin to fight with Shahbaaz and Shahbaaz calls the “Pappu” of Paras Mahira, while Paras drags Shehnaaz, saying he was chasing him. Shahbaaz says that Paras is a weak man who takes money from the girls and Mahira calls him disgusting. Vishal talks to Mahira about the fight and Paras asks him to stay out. Kunal says that Mahira has bad behavior, while Mahira tells Vishal to keep his brother away from her. As the fight continues, she calls Kunal filthy and calls Vishal a puppet. Kunal gets angry and drags Mahira’s father, which angers Akash. In the end, Vishal and Kunal apologize to Mahira.

Bigg Boss declares that Vikas’s strategy was against the rules, so it will not work. Due to the confusion about the count, Bigg Boss gives the Kunal 384 and Vikas 420 team, which means that the Vikas team wins. Vikas chooses to eliminate Shehnaaz and Shahbaaz from the game due to Shahbaaz’s strategy. Bigg Boss declares that the next round will eliminate two people. Kashmira and Arti comfort Shehnaaz and Arti says he doesn’t like Bigg Boss’s decision. HImanshi talks with Asim and Vishal about Arhaan Khan and tells them that he is crying outside, because Rashami does not defend him in the house. She says he is upset because he fought with Sidharth for her and she has begun to be friendly with him. Vishal says that Rashami is playing the game.

A new day begins and Asim, Shahbaaz and Himanshi are seen talking about the relationship of Asim and Himanshi. On the other hand, Shefali and Vikas also talk about them and Vikas says that HImanshi is playing a game with Asim, while Shefali says he feels something for him. Himanshi talks to Vikas and tells him that he will commit to Asim once the show is over, but Vikas says that Asim is a confident child and that Himanshi shouldn’t give him false hopes. Kashmira talks to Sidharth and tells him that Rashami has been depressed since Arhaan left the house and Sidharth replies that he needs a large group to play freely.

Vikas apologizes to Kashmira and says that everything that happened was in the game and was not personal. The two hug and say good things. Himanshi talks to Rashami and tells him that Vikas told him to keep his respect and not play with Asim’s feelings. She clarifies that the “people” of Asim have told her not to confess her feelings in the house and that is why she is silent. She says she feels like Asim, but can’t tell her until they leave the house. Rashami tells him to say it before leaving the house.

The task continues and Shahbaaz continues to be part of the task as a connection, but Shehnaaz will continue to be eliminated. Shehnaaz talks to Kashmira and tells him that he loves Sidharth as captain, but throws Mahira and Paras at all costs and tells Kashmira not to fall into the Vikas trap. Kunal talks to Shahbaaz, but Shahbaaz says he is playing for Sidharth. Shahbaaz tells Shehnaaz that the other team plans to kick Sidharth out of the task and she tells Vikas, who says he won’t let it happen. Kashmira tells Himanshi that they are going to throw Sidharth and Paras out of the game.

Teams fight for the money that was added to the package the day before. Kashmira tells Himanshi and Kunal to remain silent during the task and not fight. She tells Shahbaaz that her goal is Mahira and Paras and that they will play together. Asim sees Paras trying to put money in the sack before the game starts and tries to take Paras’ sack.

In the precap, it is shown that Vikas will stab Arti in the back and make Himanshi Khurana faint. One thing is for sure: the family week has been a very entertaining episode.

