Bigg Boss Season 13: Sara Ali Khan and Karthik Aryan Mimic Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma States She Hates Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss season 13 continues and with only one month left in the series, the contestants are on high alert to play. While some have changed their method of play, others have gone overdrive to try to be seen. After the release of Madhurima Tuli for violence, there are now nine candidates left in the house.

Salman Khan enters the stage and talks about the expulsion of Madhurima Tuli. He also talks about the elite club and the victory of Asim Riaz. Entering the house via Me TV, he talks to the candidates about their words concerning Shehnaaz Gill deserving the victory over Asim. Shehnaaz states that Sidharth Shukla is the player who needs immunity the least while Vishal Aditya Singh needs it the most. Salman makes a joke, saying that she believes Vishal is the weakest candidate in the house according to her. Many others agree, but Rashami Desai says Paras Chhabra is the one who needs immunity the most, especially after the words of the day before.

Salman Khan moves on to discuss household chores. He tells the boys that they are always seen busy, sleeping on the sofa, lying on the bed, ordering the girls to move, etc. Salman asks Sidharth what his functions are, and all of India also wants to know. Salman asks Sidharth what he does in the bedroom and Sidharth specifies that he folds the sheets and Shehnaaz says that he helps in the kitchen. Salman bursts out in a joke about the messy state of the kitchen and laughs at Vishal being hit with a pan. Salman sends Asim and Paras to the store to retrieve cards to assign tasks, since there is no captain. Asim has the bedroom, living room and bathroom cleaned. He chooses Shehnaaz and Arti Singh to help him. Sidharth Shukla cooks for lunch and tea and chooses Mahira Sharma to help him. Vishal has breakfast and dinner and chooses Rashami to help. Paras is the last to choose and gets the dishes, but is unable to do the dishes. Vishal talks with him and takes dishes with Shefali Jariwala while Paras has breakfast and dinner with Rashami.

Caller of the week calls and requests to speak to Sidharth Shukla. She asks him why it is a poor sport when he loses a task despite the fact that Shehnaaz told him that the performance of the other team was better. Sidharth says he doesn’t like to lose, but he reacts and gets upset when he feels it’s unfair and he says he didn’t feel the other team deserved to win their team because their concept didn’t present not the product well. The appellant tells Sidharth that she likes him and that he owns the house himself.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan shake legs with Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss stage

Sara Ali Khan and Karthik Aryan enter the house and Sara Ali Khan brings a frying pan to the roommates as a housewarming gift. They promote their movie “Love Aaj Kal 2” and play games with the roommates. Asim and Vishal are invited to the breakdance and the girls choose Asim as the winner. Asim throws Vishal into the ball pit as the “loser”. Then Paras and Asim are invited to tie a sari and again, Asim is declared the winner. Sidharth and Asim are invited to dance with “thumkas” and Sidharth wins this round. Shehnaaz and Rashami are invited to paint the portrait of Karthik. Shehnaaz wins this round and then Mahira and Shehnaaz are invited to do 30 “uthak baitak”. Despite a debate, Shehnaaz was declared the winner. Arti and Shehnaaz are invited to behave like animals and Arti wins this round after a convincing performance. Finally, Arti and Shefali are invited to make hoops and Shefali manages to maintain it for more than 30 laps and victories. Shefali and Sidharth win baskets.

Sara and Karthik ask the candidates that they would not want to meet outside the house. Rashami says Sidharth, Shehnaaz says Paras, Vishal says Arti, Asim says Paras, Arti says Vishal. Sidharth jokes that he would not want to see Shehnaaz because she turned on him with Gautam and now Karthik and he is injured. Shehnaaz takes it personally and tears it apart. Shefali tells Asim because they don’t gel. Paras takes the name of Shehnaaz, saying that it is for her. Mahira takes the name of Asim, calling him “Ehsaan faramosh”. Salman enters the house via Me TV and speaks to Sara and Karthik in the house. They say everything is fine, no one has broken a pan on them. Salman teases Shehnaaz about her flirtation with Gautam and then Karthik, saying that Gautam had rashes because of Shehnaaz’s kisses. The roommates are teasing Shehnaaz for saying that I love you too for Sidharth and Paras and they all laugh. They also tease Shehnaaz on his English.

Sara and Karthik imitate Paras and Mahira and Sidharth and Shehnaaz in front of the competitors and make them all laugh. Later, Salman calls Amrita Singh and Sara and Karthik greet her from inside the house. Amrita says she loves Rashami and Shehnaaz in the house and thinks that these two and Sidharth could be the winners. The two leave the house and join Salman on stage. They play with Salman on stage and promote Love Aaj Kal 2 before leaving. Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey join Salman on stage and talk about the environment in the house. They both say they spend all their time fighting and Siddharth says he couldn’t have lasted in the house because he can’t fight as much. Siddharth also says that he likes Rashami in the house and that the two talk for a few minutes before leaving the scene.

Salman returns to the house through Me TV and tells the contestants that they have guests. They see Abu and Siddharth in the shower and are happy to see them. We ask questions to both and if their answers do not match, they will be satisfied. They are asked about Arti’s game and both answer that Arti plays independently, but the roommates (voluntarily) do not agree, so they shower. The two are asked about the relationship between Sidharth and Shehnaaz and even though Abu thinks it’s real, Siddharth Dey says it’s a relationship of convenience. Then, they are asked about Mahira Sharma and its relevance in the show without Paras. Abu says she is nothing without Paras and Siddharth agrees. Only Asim supports them, so they receive the shower again. Mahira gets upset about this and there is a debate among the roommates. Abu and Siddharth entertain the roommates from the shower.

Salman talks about the last two and Rashami explains how the roommates locate the two last and taunt them, speaking on behalf of Vishal. Paras intervenes, saying that everyone continues to say that Mahira is there because of him, defending her, but Salman interrupts him, saying that Mahira can speak for herself and that’s what her mother also told her . This discussion turns into a major fight between Rashami and Mahira when Mahira declares that Rashami, Asim and Vishal are talking about her behind his back. Rashami clarified that she says things outdoors, not behind anyone’s back and Mahira squabbles with her. After Salman announces there is no elimination, Mahira goes out and screams about how she hates Rashami. Vishal, Sidharth, Paras and Shefali console Mahira.

Vishal talks to Asim about Himanshi, telling him that he cannot control his emotions. At the end of the episode, a preview is shown of Sidharth and Asim fighting during a task, a fight which becomes aggressive.

.