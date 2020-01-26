Bigg Boss Season 13: Salman Khan Wounds Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz - January 26, 2020 Highlights

At the beginning of the episode, Salman Khan enters the stage and explains how the competitors are confused in the house and confuse the viewers, because we do not know who is the poke. He says that Himesh Reshammiya entered the house and spent time with the candidates. “Aashiqui Mein Teri” plays when the roommates wake up and they see Himesh there who tells them that he is there to promote his film. When Himesh requests tea, Mahira is unable to find the tea leaves and Himesh tells Rashami to get the tea she has hidden. When she brings it, Sidharth, Mahira and Shefali get angry and ask her why she’s doing it.

Himesh asks the roommates to sing with him and they all hold their noses and sing. He makes the competitors play in two teams where they make sugar cane juice. One team receives 4 glasses while the other receives 5. The Sidharth team wins and they receive the jalebi as a prize. As soon as Himesh leaves, Sidharth begins to question Rashami’s behavior and asks why she stole the tea. Rashami and Asim defend his actions. Sidharth starts to fight with Shehnaaz and Shehnaaz tells him that she doesn’t want to fight with him, but he makes a remark about his father and leaves. Later, Sidharth taunts Asim by telling Shefali that Parag Tyagi will have a good time with Asim once they leave the house and remove everything from Asim after their absence. Asim tells Sidharth to continue barking and says he will see him outside the house. Paras says Asim is barking and Shehnaaz asks Paras why they think no one can do anything to them after they leave the house?

Back on stage, Salman welcomes Himesh and Himesh jokes that he made a blooper asking for tea. The two sing “Tere Naam” together and Salman fondly remembers that Himesh was 14 years old when he first came to see him with a composition. The two chat and Himesh leaves the stage. Salman talks about the problems of the week, then connects to the candidates via Me TV. Joking first with the roommates, Salman goes to the task and asks Asim his decision to keep Vishal in the match. Asim says that he did not see Vishal dismount, but Vishal admits that he did. Salman tells Vishal that he should have been honest, and this drama started with lying and got started when Vishal couldn’t stick to his decisions. When asked, Rashami admits that Vishal is weaker than her and Vishal agrees that she is strong. When Vishal is asked about Asim, Vishal says it could be a tie and Asim agrees that Vishal is a strong player. Salman tells Vishal that he is safe from elimination. He also tells the roommates that Vishal only had 3 more votes than Rashami, so she needs to get free.

Salman turns his attention to Asim and Sidharth, saying that these two candidates desperately want to leave the house and continue to say that they want to go out for a violent session. Salman says they can’t have violence in the house, so they’ll open the door and the two of them can go fight and then go back. The doors open and Sidharth begins to walk towards them. Asim says he doesn’t want to fight, but Sidharth tells him he wanted to. Asim points out that Sidharth is still threatening him and although Sidharth doesn’t care about his future, he does. Salman tells the two that they look like bad guys. As Asim clarifies his position, claiming that Sidharth is still mocking and dragging his father, Sidharth tells him to go out so he can fight with him. Salman tells Sidharth to sit down. Salman questions Sidharth about his statement regarding Asim’s father and brother. While Salman berates Sidharth for his words, he also points out that Asim also said negative things about Paras’ family. He told the boys that they would be shocked to see themselves outside the house. Salman tells the boys that he will throw them out the next time or that he will be gone himself. He says that everyone in the house is wrong except Arti and that she plays well. Salman also gives Asim a verbal beating on his use of the word “nalla” on Parag Tyagi.

Salman questions Asim about “fixed deposits” and says he refers to Sidharth’s friends like that. While Sidharth says Shehnaaz has started to say it, Rashami says Vishal has started. Vishal says that its meaning refers to those who are loyal to Sidharth. Sidharth begins to taunt Asim while Paras and Shehnaaz squabble and Salman calls him. Asim says he’s stinging me in front of you. Sidharth misinterprets the word “fixed deposit” and Salman points out that it is not a negative meaning. He tells Asim that if he uses these words with the wrong attitude, people will take him that way. He tells the roommates that they speak badly against the girls and that no one wants to look at them like that.

Arti clears the air with Rashami, saying that Shefali and Paras told her it was a negative word, so she reacted. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are arguing and Sidharth tells him to stop talking to him because he is a gutter. Shehnaaz continues to try to talk to him, but he continues to insult himself and she and she says that she is ashamed of herself for having approached him, saying that she no longer expects him . Asim is seen talking to Vishal about his morale while Sidharth and Paras talk about their trip.

Salman Khan invites Saif Ali Khan and Alaya, the daughter of Pooja Bedi, to the stage to promote their new film “Jawani Hai Deewani”. The two speak to the candidates via Me TV and Mahira tells Saif that Kareena is his inspiration. Saif asks Sidharth and Asim to drink bottles of lassi, but Asim cannot finish. Salman asks Vishal to decide who won, jokingly that he will change his decision 15 times. Saif declares a tie. Competitors play other games with Saif and Alayna before leaving the stage.

Caller of the week asks to speak to Shehnaaz and says if she lines up with Asim and Vishal while they incite Sidharth, why should he support her? Shehnaaz points out that he also chose Arti over her while Asim saved her. The appellant continues to claim that she is disloyal even though Sidharth has been faithful and ends the call by saying “I love you” to Sidharth. Salman says that Mahira and Asim are both safe.

Shehnaaz tells Rashami that they will not talk about Sidharth anymore. Shehnaaz talks to Shefali and Arti about her response to the appellant of the week and Shefali tells him that her response was unclear. Shefali tells him that she supports Rashami, so why would Sidharth support her? At the other end, Mahira and Paras discuss Shehnaaz and Mahira says she is disloyal Sidharth asks Arti why Shehnaaz is talking to them and Shehnaaz tells Arti to stop talking to him because Sidharth doesn’t like it.

With Varun Dhawan entering the house tomorrow to entertain roommates and promote his movie “Street Dancer”, the environment promises to be fun – and we’ll see who leaves the house.

