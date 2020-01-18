Bigg Boss Season 13: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Bond during family visits

Bigg Boss House can be a crazy place, but despite all the madness, there is always a moment when roommates calm down and become emotional. Each season, the candidates are visited by one of their family members and the atmosphere in the house becomes favorable. This season is no less and roommates, even those who generally don’t get along, are seen discussing their family visits. The sweetest are the sweet moments between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

The episode opens with Umar Riaz in the house, speaking to Asim Riaz in private. He tells Asim that people love him not only in India, but also abroad. He tells Asim that he trends every week and even that he has become his fan. Asim asks about Himanshi’s broken engagement and Umar tells Asim that people are saying things that are not true, but yes, something happened outside and everything is fine. Umar meets the competitors outside, but avoids any negative comments on Asim’s insistence. He tells Sidharth Shukla that he is like Asim’s older brother and thanks Rashami Desai for taking care of Asim. He also praises Shehnaaz, saying that she is pretty.

After Umar leaves the house, Vishal Aditya Singh goes out to eat, but Arti Singh tells him to go inside and he is soon rebuked by Bigg Boss and told to go inside. Then Sidharth Shukla’s mother enters the house and kisses Sidharth. She nicely meets the roommates. She tells Sidharth to get rid of his shorts and tells him to spend the next month with a happy attitude and to enjoy his time in the house instead of fighting. She also tells him that she is upset by her smoking. The girls jokingly complain to his mother about Sidharth’s bathing habits and Asim has become emotional, remembering his own mother.

Paras Chhabra’s mother then enters the house and, when she seems moved when she sees Paras, she snubs Mahira Sharma and takes Paras inside. She tells him to support the others, insinuating that he should stop focusing on Mahira and focus on being seen in the house. She also specifies that she will be the only one to find a girl for him, so he should stop all this. He accepts that she chooses the girl. Rashami cries, seeing everyone with their parents and Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Arti console her. Meanwhile, Paras and his mother talk about Akansha and tell him to stop doing it all on TV. Leaving the house, Paras’ mom warmly meets everyone, but when she says that Paras can focus on everyone except Mahira, specifying her position.

Rashami’s niece and nephew enter the house and Rashami cannot contain his excitement. She cries and kisses them and her niece also kisses Sidharth Shukla, whom she knows before. The children encourage Rashami and tell him to continue his friendship with Asim, as people like him. They also force Sidharth and Rashami to shake hands and become friends again. After they leave, Shehnaaz comments that even the children don’t like fighting and Arti jokes that she is happy that Arhaan Khan has not entered the house.

Bigg Boss announces that all candidates have failed and that the candidates laugh and applaud. The focus is on Vishal and Madhurima Tuli’s fight, and Arti blames Vishal for not being sorry. Asim fights with Arti, defending Vishal and Shefali declares that Madhurima has thrown water at him again. While the roommates are all arguing, Shefali Jariwala says that Vishal and Madhurima are angry because everyone has entered the house and told the two to stop fighting. Sidharth teases Shehnaaz, but she reacts badly and Arti tells her that she feels upset because of the comments about Sidharth and Arti.

A new day begins and Asim and Shehnaaz are seen talking about the fight of Madhurima and Vishal and Shehnaaz jokes saying that Madhurima could get angry and hit them all with a pan. Later, Shehnaaz wears a dress to attract Sidharth’s attention. She dances in the garden and sits on Sidharth’s lap, where he pretends to fall asleep. The roommates tease the two and the conversation turns to Mahira and Paras. The two fight over Mahira’s place in the house and Sidharth defends Paras, saying that Mahira is wrong not to recognize his role in his presence in the house. The roommates are trying to calm hers down, saying it is heating up for no reason. At the other end, Rashami questions Vishal about his equation with Arti, wondering what is behind his change of attitude towards him. Vishal complains that he endures a lot of emotions and wonders how to provoke and provoke violence can be considered identical?

In the precap, we see that Salman Khan will have a war of words with Paras Chhabra on his declarations concerning Mahira, Shehnaaz and Shehnaaz’s father.

