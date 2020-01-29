Bigg Boss Season 13: Paras Chhabra Fights With Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh - Highlights January 27, 2020

As the episode opens, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla are seen talking and Sidharth shows concern for Rashami as she laughs. Later, while Rashami is walking outside, Sidharth questions her about her thoughts and says that she is thinking of him and why he is so nice to her. After some back and forth, she asks him to leave her alone so that she can have time alone. Shehnaaz Gill tries to clarify things with Sidharth Shukla and tells him that she has always played for him and supported him. Although it seems at the outset that they are going to fix things, they get into another argument regarding everyone’s loyalty. Later, Shehnaaz tells Sidharth to stop focusing on his game and shouldn’t be focusing on his game. She tells him that she didn’t do anything to him, but they both have to advance to the finals and should be there for each other, whatever their teams. Shehnaaz says she entertains those who entertain her, saying that Rashami talks to her and takes care of her while Vishal makes her laugh.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Paras Chhabra are released from their sentences. However, Bigg Boss shows a clip of Rashami, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh talking about roommates and appointments, which sparked an argument. Paras and Mahira fight with Asim and Vishal to underestimate them and say that they fight for images. Shehnaaz interferes and says that Paras does too and speaks behind everyone’s back. The two fight and Asim interrupts Paras also calling him “Nalla”, so he shouldn’t speak. Arti makes it clear that Paras and Mahira have spoken badly about her in the past when it comes to pictures and she says she didn’t care what Asim said because she thinks he’s the only one in the house to play a good game. Vishal and Asim apologize to Bigg Boss for discussing the nominations and vow not to speak to Paras again. Bigg Boss also suggests that Shefali Jariwala and other roommates were guilty of doing the same.

Paras calls Vishal a confused Aatma and says that he is not fighting for images, but says Asim. He tells Vishal to get away from him from now on, because he doesn’t want to film him. Vishal calls Shehnaaz the most bogus house and says he doesn’t want to be like her. Shehnaaz says good to him and says God bless you. Mahira tells her to ignore them and stop heating up on them. Vishal enters the room and tells Paras to stop shouting, but Paras tells him to go out and continues to shout. Arti tells Shehnaaz that only Asim is developing a strategy to determine who is weak and who will leave the house, but Shehnaaz says everyone is doing it. Arti says she has no expectations from anyone other than Rashami and Asim and says she is proud of Rashami for leaving the conversation. Mahira insists that she said that Mahira was badtame before leaving the conversation and Rashami tells her that she did not know what was before and after the conversation, so she must be quiet.

Paras tries to incite Vishal against Rashami by saying that Rashami said “usko akkal nahin hai” (it does not make sense), but Arti immediately clarifies the statement and Rashami says that he misunderstood. The fight then leads Rashami to hide the tea leaves, but she also retorts by saying that he is wrong, because these same tea leaves were useful on Saturday. Vishal tells Shehnaaz in the bedroom that Paras is an idiot and Shehnaaz says it’s his game, ignore him. Mahira agrees with Rashami that tea leaves are useful, but she should have told them. The fights of Paras and Rashami intensify and Shehnaaz and Sidharth are seen talking and cuddling in bed. The roommates are excited when they see the elite club upgraded with a massage chair, dried fruit, juice and fruit. Arti laughs that why the public hates her to deprive her of that.

Nominations begin and candidates must go to the dome and count to decide when 17 minutes will be up. If they fail, they will be appointed. Vishal is the first to leave and Arti tries to distract him. Meanwhile, Sidharth asks Shehnaaz to stop kissing her and says that she just shows affection. Mahira is next and Arti is doing his best to distract Mahira. She complains of being the only distractor. She also says that Paras also matters to her, so they play together. When she asks Paras how long it lasted, he says it doesn’t count. Mahira counts for Paras and he leaves. Rashami, Vishal, Asim and Shehnaaz say they will count for each other. Arti continues to try to distract Shehnaaz, while the roommates also try to distract Rashami. When she goes out, Shehnaaz says that when Paras started to sing “We love we love”, Shehnaaz started to sing “Gautam” in his head. Rashami then passes and Arti says that she will not distract Rashami while Mahira and Paras try. Asim then goes and Mahira tries to distract him by talking about “sequences”. Arti is next and Vishal repays the favor by trying to distract it. Sidharth is the last to leave and no one takes the trouble to distract him.

Bigg Boss jokes that roommates wait like children waiting for their results. Shehnaaz says she broke the record with extra minutes. Vishal had 35 minutes, Mahira and Paras both had 20 minutes, Shehnaaz 24 minutes, Rashami 18 minutes, Arti 13 minutes, Sidharth 24 minutes and Asim 17 minutes. The nominees are then Vishal, Arti, Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

It’s Shehnaaz’s birthday and Sidharth clarifies his decision to save Arti on her. With the next episode showing the arrival of family and friends, Himanshi Khurrana, Kashmira Shah, Vikas Gupta and others and Asim is offered to Himanshi, the episode promises to be eventful.

