Bigg Boss Season 13: January 24, 2020 Highlights - Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill Fight Turns Ugly

Bigg Boss season 13 has been in chaos for a few days, the roommates are fighting over little things. While the previous episode showed Paras Chhabra and Rashami Desai fighting for cooking tasks with Mahira Sharma, this fight is repeated in today’s episode. Along with that, the friendship of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill reaches a point of no return and the two are seen as enemies.

As the episode begins, Asim Riaz asks questions about the eggs and Shefali Jariwala tells Asim that he can have his own. Sidharth Shukla intervenes and comments on Asim’s eating habits. Asim tries to calm down and complains to Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh, furious that Sidharth had commented on his food consumption when he was not talking to him. Mahira Sharma, Shefali, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz and Sidharth are seen talking about Siddharth Dey and Abu Malik, but Shehnaaz gets angry when Sidharth tries to dispute a comment she made about herself. She walks away, leaving Sidharth confused. Shehnaaz returns and says he has a problem if she sits with him and a problem if it doesn’t. Sidharth teases Shehnaaz, flipping his chair upside down, joking with her, but Shehnaaz gets angry and Sidharth gets irritated again. He tells her to say it on camera.

Rashami asks Paras, Mahira and Shefali how many rotis they want, but Paras says Mahira will do their rotis. Rashami is upset that they refuse to eat the food she makes and Shehnaaz and Asim tell him to ignore them. Sidharth approaches Shehnaaz and says he has an attachment for her, but doesn’t want to talk to her like that in the house, so he tells her to play her game and he will play her game. Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that she needs her “dose” every day and it’s hard not to talk to her, but Sidharth tells her that he will not stay in touch with her outside the house, but will never hate her .

Paras talks to Mahira and Shefali about Akanksha Puri. He wonders how all of this information got to everyone outside the house, saying that he wanted to end it before entering the house so that he could be released from the bond. He tells how Akanksha got his name tattooed on his birthday and wonders how she got closer to his mother.

A new day begins and during breakfast, Shehnaaz calls Mahira, Shefali and Paras for not having eaten Rashami’s food. When Shefali argues with Shehnaaz, Shehnaaz tells her to take on a negative vibe outside the house. The fight of Paras and Rashami from the previous day continues during the cooking and Rashami tells Paras that he will resume Mahira’s fights without having his own stand. Shehnaaz tells Rashami to finish his duty and make food for everyone and not let Salman Khan have room to criticize.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz tease Arti about his marriage and Shehnaaz says Sidharth should marry Arti. He tells her that only she is there to find a boyfriend. Their bantering quickly turns into irritation once again. Rashami asks Sidharth if he thinks he got typhoid because of his parathas and he says no. She tells him well, because she is doing something special for him and he jokes that he is afraid. Shehnaaz sings “Dil Ko Tumse Pyar Hua” and Sidharth irritates him by changing it to say that she loves everyone.

The captain task is announced and Bigg Boss announces that Sidharth and Asim will not be allowed to participate due to their behavior in the previous task. The task is called “Makdee”. A spider was installed in the garden with baskets with the names of the competitors. At the sound, the competitors will try to collect as many eggs as possible in their basket. The competitors who are still in the game will be the contenders for the position of captain. Competitors strategize and Sidharth tells his group that boys shouldn’t be involved in girls’ fighting.

While the first beep sounds, Sheflai detains Rashami while Paras blocks Vishal. Paras attacks the baskets and tries to throw them all in his, breaking the rules of the game. The eggs are flying everywhere and the competitors are all seen grabbing and stealing eggs. Bigg Boss stops the task and when Paras continues, Vishal and Paras fight. Mahira and Sidharth get angry with Shehnaaz for supporting the opposing team and she says she will continue. Sidharth, Paras, Mahira and Shefali call Asim a “nalla” and they fight. Rashami refuses to play, saying that she will not be involved in the violence. Mahira continues to cry out about Shehnaaz’s disloyalty and Shehnaaz tells her to speak to him instead of talking to Paras. Sidharth taunts her, saying it’s the advantage of being two-faced, knowing each other’s secrets.

Bigg Boss tells competitors that they cannot move the baskets. The first round is abandoned. Mahira blocks Rashami while Shefali blocks Shehnaaz and Arti continues to play. Shehnaaz gets angry at his planning and hits Sidharth, telling him that she hates him. He tells her that it doesn’t change his life. Later, Arti tells Sidharth that she can’t win and he says he’s fine with one of them being captain. As Mahira won the round, she chooses Vishal to go out and he is made sanchalak.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz continue to fight. Vishal finds a loophole that says if someone puts eggs in another basket, the sanchalak can stop the trick. Sidharth and Shehnaaz speak again, fight and Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that he provokes her and she pushed him on purpose. The task starts all over again and, true to its promise, Vishal stopped the task. He declares Shehnaaz victorious in the round after much confusion and discussion and Shehnaaz chooses to eliminate Shefali from the game. Sidharth calls Asim again a “Nalla”, as well as a whiny and Asim gets angry and starts to shout, telling Sidharth to stop poking him. Mahira, Paras, Shefali and Sidharth continue to intimidate, calling names to Asim.

With the current state of the house, it remains to be seen who will be captain this week, but the struggle to become captain is intense.

.