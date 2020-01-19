Bigg Boss Season 13: January 18, 2020 Highlights - Salman Khan Tackles Paras Chhabra

On Bigg Boss, the episodes of Ka Vaar Weekend are always episodes that viewers eagerly await, eager to see which candidates will receive a much-needed reality check. As the candidates live in their own world throughout the week, this interaction with Salman Khan provides them with comments and the opportunity to look in the mirror – while sometimes the comments given upset the audience. Either way, it’s always fun to watch the candidates interact with people outside the home and this week is no less.

As the episode opens, viewers see Salman Khan watching clips of the week’s Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, including their volatile fight. He says he is very excited to talk to the roommates, especially Vishal and Madhurima, as they have made this week exciting to watch. He enters the house via Me TV and immediately says that watching this week was interesting because the real sides of the roommates have been revealed. Salman tells the two that they did everything on national television, so any new boy in the life of Madhurima and any new girl in the life of Vishal will know what they are talking about.

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss Season 13

Salman questions the roommates about the relationship between Madhurima and Vishal and the roommates weigh on the situation, saying that the two feed on each other and provoke each other. Sidharth Shukla says that when he fought with Rashami Desai, they stayed away from each other, but Vishal continues to move through Madhurima. Salman shows the clip in the house and Shehnaaz Gill sees it laughing, finding it humorous. Salman calls her, saying that she must approve of such behavior, as she also slaps Sidharth in the house. She quickly calms down and Salman announces that Vishal has fulfilled her wish, Madhurima has been evicted from the house. He told Vishal that he could have prevented this from happening because he had already been warned to show respect to Madhurima and to treat her kindly. After Madhurima left the house, the candidates all started to discuss the situation and most believe that Vishal was also responsible for what happened.

Later, Salman Khan shows photos of Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla together, laughing and saying that Shehnaaz must be jealous. It also shows a video of how Arti meddles with other people’s problems and the roommates laugh. Salman focuses on Asim Riaz and begins to discuss Himanshi Khurana with him. He tells her that Himanshi’s fiancé broke up with her after watching their behavior on the show. He says it was not up to him to stand between a longtime couple and he had even warned Asim before. He checks that Himanshi is now single and it is his duty now to make sure that it is a good situation for her and to be there for her.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XugL_Ye25AA (/ integrated)

Some guests visit the house and enliven the environment. Karan Singh Grover is the first to enter and Arti Singh is torn apart when he sees him. She hugs him and he tells her that she makes everyone proud outside. He also gives advice to Sidharth Shukla on how to manage his anger and tells the roommates that his wife’s (Bipasha Basu) favorite competitors are Asim, Shefali Jariwala and Arti. He squeezes Arti again before leaving the house. Vindhu Dara Singh is the next to enter the house and encourages Paras, saying that he is good.

Vindhu shows his support for Sidharth, telling him that he is playing well. He tells Rashami to resume play and to focus. He also tells Mahira to put some space between her and Paras and to play an individual game. Gautam Gulati is the last guest to enter the house and Shehnaaz is excited to see him. She hugs him and kisses him and Gautam jokes that Sidharth is watching, but Shehnaaz says she doesn’t care. The two dance to “Dil Diyan Gallan” and Gautam jokes around Sidharth and the competitors laugh. When Gautam leaves, Shehnaaz makes Sidharth feel his hand where Gautam kissed her and Rashami and Arti discuss Shehnaaz’s antics. Arti asks how Sidharth handles this and Rashami says he likes this kind of behavior.

Salman returns to the house via Me TV and questions the candidates about the visits they have received. He goes to Paras Chhabra and questions him about his words about Shehnaaz’s father. Paras denies having used a particular word for him, but Salman tells him that he took liberties in the house and played with the feelings of Akanksha Puri. Paras tells Salman that the creators made a problem about it, but Salman asks which creators and specifies that it is his actions. Paras says he has wanted to break up with Akanksha for a long time, but she doesn’t want to. Salman says Akanksha called him herself to ask what’s going on, but Paras says that he and Mahira are just friends. Mahira says that everyone overreacts and that she knows everything. Salman gets angry at Paras because of his tone and Salman gets angry, saying that he will come inside and that Paras will not like it if he does. The two say they will keep a respectful distance and Salman says he respects them, but they must respect them.

After he leaves, the roommates chat about Mahira and Paras, and Shefali is seen talking to Rashami about how she said they should stop sharing a bed. Sidharth tries to tell Paras where he needs to improve and change his image. Shehnaaz jokingly apologizes to Gautam Gulati in front of the camera for being exaggerated and frightening him. Paras talks to Shehnaaz and apologizes for everything about her father and Shehnaaz tells her that she doesn’t care and forgets him. She tells him that he should keep playing his game and she enjoyed meeting his mom. Paras says he tried to unite Mahira and Shehnaaz, but it didn’t work. Shehnaaz says it’s okay, but now she has to keep her distance from him.

With Karthik Aryan and Sana Khan entering the house tomorrow as guests and an emerging fight between Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma, tomorrow’s episode promises to be entertaining.

.