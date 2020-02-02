Bigg Boss Season 13: Highlights of February 1, 2020 – Sidharth and Shehnaaz Fight

The episode begins with the ongoing discussion between Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra. Asim tells Paras to keep his bag in sight and Paras replies that they did so yesterday. Asim says he can’t do it today. Mahira Sharma also starts fighting over the numerical confusion of the previous day and Sidharth Shukla gets angry because they can’t stop arguing. Arti Singh and Rashami Desai have a disagreement about Rashami’s strategy. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth are flirting before the task begins again.

Asim stands on the platform this time and Mahira says he wants Sidharth to go. Asim does not agree and says that whoever has the bag will go, so he tells Mahira that he can go. Mahira gets up and starts throwing money on the other side. All connections start counting your money after the bell rings. Rashami continues to take notes, but Sidharth tells him not to waste them this time. Vikas Gupta states that they have 700 notes, while Shahbaaz says they have 500 notes. Vikas decides to eliminate Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti from the task. Kashmira Shah tells Arti that is why he was telling him not to trust Vikas. Vikas makes strategies with Shefali and Arti tells her that she trusted him, and he betrayed her.

Vishal and Shahnaaz Gill talk about their strategy and decide that they will not allow the other team to collect money. Vikas and Sidharth talk about the other contestants and Vikas says he won’t support anyone, because they are playing their own game. Himanshi Khurana talks to Shehnaaz about Vikas’s lies and Shehnaaz says that Mahira will end up winning. Shehnaaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti and Kashmira fight with Vikas after he threatens them to play his way or he will not support their connections. Shefali Jariwala says they are only fighting because they will not support Paras or Mahira. Kashmira and Shehnaaz say they will support Asim now.

The task begins and Asim throws the money while the connections are executed to catch. Shahbaaz pushes Vikas, who falls on Himanshi, causing HImanshi to pass out. The task stops and Devoleena, Shehnaaz and Asim run towards her and Asim takes her to the confession room. Shefali asks Kashmira, Arti and Rashami if this was their strategy and the girls are incredulous. Arti tells Shefali that she should be ashamed of herself. While they fight, Sidharth tells the girls to stop him. Shehnaaz tells Kashmira that Sidharth always hurts his feelings and tells Sidharth that they won’t speak for the remaining two weeks of the show. Sidharth agrees. Arti tries to talk with Sidharth and Shehnaaz and asks them to communicate and clarify their problems. Shahbaaz tells Sidharth that he was playing for her and Shehnaaz says that even his connection was defending Sidharth, but Vikas doesn’t even care. She tells Sidharth that he doesn’t want me to win and Sidharth says that Shehnaaz is a flipper and says he doesn’t want to talk to her.

Shehnaaz hugs Sidharth and apologizes, saying he doesn’t understand her. He asks why she is always fighting him. Asim brings Himanshi back to the house and says his head hurts and he needs to rest. Sidharth asks Vishal to clean the dishes, but he says it’s Vikas’s turn while cleaning the dishes twice the day before. Vikas refuses, saying he didn’t ask Vishal to do it. Sidharth tells Vishal that it is his headache, but he wants it done. Vishal complains to Kashmira that Sidharth is a bad captain. Sidharth calls him a joker. Vishal throws the watermelon left on a dirty slab and Sidharth asks why he wasted it. Sidharth says that Vishal needs to be removed from the house and the fight continues.

Bigg Boss rejects this task of captaincy due to Himanshi’s injury, but says that Shahbaaz and Vikas had endnotes and will be granted special power. Shahbaaz and Vikas are asked to save a contestant between Arti and Vishal. The two discuss and decide to save Arti. Arti is surprised and Kashmira hugs her. Vishal tells Asim that he will not lose hope while Kashmira and Shahbaaz comfort him. Shahbaaz tells him that he voted for him first. Shehnaaz says she is afraid, since it’s just her, Sidharth and Vishal.

A new day begins and Sidharth and Shehnaaz joke among themselves. A new task is announced and Asim and Sidharth own stores and sell the qualities of housemates. Asim has Vishal as purity, Shehnaaz as monetary value and Rashami as honesty. Sidharth has Mahira as honesty, Arti as purity and Vishal as monetary value. Vikas, Kashmira and Shahbaaz are the buyers and will buy from the contestants based on their virtues. Kashmira intends to buy and Asim tries to convince Shehnaaz while Sidharth convinces Paras. Kashmira ends up choosing Paras.

Shahbaaz is the next buyer and Asim tries to convince Vishal while Sidharth tries to convince Arti. Shahbaaz chooses Vishal. Vikas is next and Asim tries to convince Rashami while Sidharth tries to convince Mahira. Vikas chooses Mahira and Sidharth wins a gift basket. Shehnaaz fights with housemates to call her “flip” when everyone does the same. Sidharth says he is disloyal, while Paras says he also changes his game for tasks. Shehnaaz says she is not stupid and Sidharth is making her look negative. Sidharth calls her meaningless and tells her to leave. Shehnaaz talks to Shahbaaz and he tells her that Sidharth is supporting Paras and Mahira. Shehnaaz asks why Sidharth was talking about her when Asim was talking. Himanshi tells Shehnaaz that she will be with Asim because he defends her, but Shehnaaz says don’t take him too seriously and don’t get hurt. Shehnaaz says he is there for her if he needs her.

Asim talks to Himanshi and asks what’s wrong. Himanshi says everyone says they don’t trust him and she feels bad. Asim says what he can do and Himanshi says he will change outside the house. Asim says that others have done a lot of good for her, so she should keep listening to them. Asim tells Himanshi that he won’t change and Rashami supports him, saying he’s a solid guy. Asim says that no one can force him to do anything except his brother. Shehnaaz talks to Vikas and Vikas explains that Sidharth is hurt that Shehnaaz talks to people who speak ill of him. Shehnaaz asks why Sidharth talks with Mahira and Paras then. Vikas tries to convince Shehnaaz that he has to be strong for both of us. Shehnaaz tries to apologize to Sidharth in bed, but he tells her he doesn’t trust her. Sidharth tells Shehnaaz to leave after she tries to convince him repeatedly. She goes to Shahbaaz and he scolds her, asking why she continues to embarrass herself. She says he must go with her and she is not useless. Shehnaaz still comes back and hugs him and Sidharth tells him to stay away and stop barking.

In the precap, Salman Khan will expose Himanshi’s conversation about Rashami and Arhaan, leaving Himanshi to defend himself. It will be interesting to see how the house reacts to Himanshi’s words.

