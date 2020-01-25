Bigg Boss Season 13: Highlights January 24, 2020 - Paras Chhabra & Asim Riaz Fight

The episode opens with Shehnaaz Gill speaking to Arti Singh, saying that if Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh support her, she will also support them. While Arti defends Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, she shares Shehnaaz’s point of view. On the other end of the line, Mahira, Paras, Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala marvel at Shehnaaz’s “flip” behavior and call it disloyal. Shefali says that if she is not loyal to Sidharth, she will never be loyal to anyone else. Paras says he did it at the start of the show.

Shehnaaz questions Arti’s loyalty to Sidharth, wondering if she is afraid of him and Vishal agrees with her. After the fight with Sidharth continues, Shehnaaz finally moves her bed, saying that she can no longer sleep there and Asim tells her to move to her bed. Asim tells Shehnaaz that he cannot do anything for her feelings, but she must keep her self-respect. Bigg Boss questions Vishal about the captain’s decision. Vishal says no one has won the task and Bigg Boss shames the roommates, saying they still have their tasks rejected. He not only identifies Asim as a sanchalak, but says that Arti, Paras and Shefali were all unjust sanchalaks and Vishal was the worst sanchalak in the history of Bigg Boss, abusing his position. Vishal is punished for this and the boss of Bigg says he will not receive immunity in any task now. Mahira is laughing, so Shehnaaz points out that Paras did the same. Paras later defended himself from Mahira, claiming that he was a great sanchalak. Arti and Vishal repent and apologize for their sanchalak behavior.

Vishal tells Shehnaaz that he is deliberately abusing his power because they have more on their team. Shehnaaz is seen talking to Rashami about Sidharth, asking if she thinks she has ruined her image. Rashami says that her one-sided love story will ruin her image, so she makes the right decision. Rashami also says that she has been there and knows her possessive nature, but she Shehnaaz must protect her own heart.

A new day begins and Mahira jokes about Paras and Rashami wearing matching pajamas. Sidharth comments on them to Rashami and she tells him that he notices her too much these days. Bigg Boss asks roommates to choose two names for the people most responsible for canceling housework. The roommates discuss it, each trying to find their bearings while Rashami and Arti recognize their faults. Sidharth and Asim enter another fight on this subject. Sidharth is later seen talking to Rashami and the two discuss the difficulty of identifying two people.

During a fight between Asim and Sidharth, Asim tells Sidharth to lick his shoe while Sidharth says that Asim is a scared cat. The discussion continues as Asim and Sidharth highlight their respective performance in tasks. Asim calls Sidharth “gutter”, while Sidharth says he is if he is with him. Later, Asim and Shefali argue and Asim asks him to leave. Shehnaaz and Asim laugh at Shefali, pretending to be afraid of her label “sherni”, making Shefali angry. The roommates are invited by Bigg Boss to give their opinion individually because they cannot reach a mutual agreement. Ultimately, Paras and Vishal are the two candidates chosen as authors. They are told that they are the servants of the house, overall and for personal use. Paras and Asim are seen taunting each other – while Asim makes fun of Paras on perfume, resulting in his relationship with Akanksha Puri, Paras also leads Himanshi Khurana into the argument.

Later, Paras tries to clarify things, but Asim tells him that he is not in the mood. Paras says he never aimed personally, so why did he mention perfumes? Asim says he started with standard conversation. Asim does not back away and begins to curse Paras, leading to an ugly fight between the two. Shehnaaz complains to Vishal that Asim is in the habit of pushing until he feels better. Mahira, Paras and Sidharth speak of Asim’s personal insults. Asim later tries to speak casually to Paras, but Paras tells him that he will not speak to him.

A new problem is created when Sidharth asks why Shehnaaz and Asim call Arti Sidharth’s “fixed deposit”. The whole house is involved, trying to decipher the meaning of this, some roommates having very dirty meanings. It hurts Arti and she was seen crying in the confession room. Sidharth, Paras and Mahira talk about how they are hurt by Shehnaaz’s behavior. They also discuss Asim’s betrayal of Sidharth.

Vishal talks to Arti about the “fixed deposit” statement, saying that he called her as loyal to Sidharth, saying that he also said it about Shehnaaz. Paras tells Vishal to stop saying things like that.

In the pre-cap for Saturday’s episode, Salman Khan is angry with Sidharth and Asim. Will his words have an effect on both?

