Bigg Boss 13 has made headlines since his first episode. Although it has been offered to date by one of the most teddy periods and with all its celebrity quotas, it is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. After #SidNaaz trends on social media platforms for weeks, Sidharth Shukla raised a lot of eyebrows when he told Shehnaaz Gill to stay away from hi

Yes, boys, that’s what happened! It all started when Sidharth Sukla asked Shehnaaz Gill to change the bed, as Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma did. Until Shehnaaz refuses, Sidharth also threatens to continue to irritate him until she tells her what happened between them suddenly.

Bigg Boss 13 – Sidharth Shukla tells Shehnaaz Gill: “I can’t have people like you in my life”

At this point, the visibly uncomfortable Sidharth tells Shehnaaz that over the past three months he has misled her behavior with her cuteness, but now she knows the kind of person she is and doesn’t like that kind of people.

Former actor Dil Se Dil So also tells Shehnaaz: “Look Shehnaz, I know I’m attached to you. But people like you aren’t in my circle. I can’t have people like you in my life. I don’t like people like you. You’re not a child and I won’t tolerate you anymore. What you do is not good and you will have a problem. “

When Shehnaaz says he is now embarrassed about all the injuries she has caused by defeating. Sidharth closes his point and says, “You’re all right. I am bad. Please stay away from me. “

In the meantime, you can watch the entire clip in Voot. Even though it comes as a shock to all #SidNaaz fans, only time will tell if Bigg Boss’s favorite couples will eventually reconnect or not. And let’s not forget that Sidharth Shukla had a huge showdown with Asim Riaz and even made it clear that he no longer wanted to be part of the show.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!