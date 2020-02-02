Bigg Boss 13: People expected Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma to get along when they entered the “Bigg Boss” house, considering their connection with Jammu and Kashmir. Now, after more than 100 days of the show, it is clear that they could share their roots, but they remain vehemently divided by the game.

The Jammu-born model, Asim, turned out to be the best boy in the cartel in season 13 of the controversial reality show, while Mahira adds to the push factor.

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz VS Mahira Sharma – So different, but similar

Asim became popular first as a “vanilla” child and then as the angry young man of “Bigg Boss 13”. On the other hand, Mahira made headlines in his “maslas” (fights) with the contestants, and his close bond with the actor and housemate Paras Chhabra.

They can play a different game, but one can see similarity in the pattern.

Asim, born on July 13, 1993, received his primary education at the Delhi Public School in Jammu. He now lives here and has appeared in many television commercials such as Blackberrys, B’lue and Numero Uno. He has an older brother named Umar Riaz, who is a doctor by profession.

Asim began his journey in the program as the “vanilla” boy, flaunting his chiseled body and rapping skills, before gradually transforming into the angry young man of “Bigg Boss” with his constant verbal (and aggressive) fights with the Other housemates.

When he entered the program, he created a buzz after fighting with Paras. It all started when Mahira ended up calling Asim his “brother”, because both come from Jammu and Kashmir, at the launch of the program in September last year.

The other male contestants asked Asim not to let Mahira call him “bhai” because then he could fall in love with her on the show. Paras advised him to channel his anger, and in a short time, they entered into a heated discussion, during which Paras said he would slap Asim.

That laid the foundations of his relationship with Mahira, who began his career as a model.

From closing horns for duties to accusing him of disrespecting women, seeking sympathy from the audience and instigating fights, Mahira has made many accusations about Asim and does not get along with him.

For the uninitiated, Mahira is also from Jammu and Kashmir. In 2016, he got the role of Shilpi in “Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan”, and then appeared in comedy series such as “Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double” and “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”. She is also known for presenting in the romantic drama “Kundali Bhagya” and “Naagin 3”. In addition to television programs, he has also appeared in the music videos of many Punjabi songs, including “Nikk’s relationship”, “I love you hears”, “Lehanga” and “Gal karke”.

In fact, when Mahira’s mother entered the house “Bigg Boss” as part of a task, she called Asim her son. Even so, there is no improvement in the link between Asim and Mahira.

As the program nears its end, it will be interesting to see if Asim and Mahira use their connection to advance the game or if they remain enemies.

