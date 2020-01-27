Bigg Boss 12: The Salman Khan show may be the end of the month, but it is still at its peak and masala is produced literally every minute. There is a lot going on from Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill to Paras Chhabru and Vishal Adity Singh. The displaced competitor Shefali Zariwala now responded to her husband, the public threat to Parag Tyagi Asim Riaz, calling him “Nalla”.

For those who haven’t participated before, Asim Riaz called Paras Tyagi “Nallu”, which caused the other man to threaten the public through his Instagram account. In a 1-minute 44-second video he posted, he also wrote, “If he gets lucky, we’ll see you in Bigg’s boss house, waiting outside to meet you desperately with Mr. Asim Rijaz Chaudhary.”

Bigg Boss 13: “Asim Riaz Batameezi Hi Hadd ..” – Shefali Zariwala at Public Threat Hubby Parag Tyagi

Now, during the eviction interview with ABP, when asked about it, Shefali defended Jariwal’s husband and said, “Obviously, a husband will always be protected against her husband. Especially when it’s up to her character and her self-confidence. Parag was not angry because Asim called him “nalla”, he was angry because Asim’s intolerant behavior towards me increased. “

She added: “Asim bohot bada ehsaan faramosh hai. Wo insaan jisne usko uski zindagi ki sabse badi khushi di ki himanshi khurana unke liye wait kar rahi hai. Itna hone ke baad agar aap saamne wale ka sentiment pain kar rahe hai and batameezi ki hadd cross kar rahe hai. Kisi bhi insaan ko gussa and a sakta hai. “

Finally Shefali also revealed that although she wants Sidharth Shukla to win, her intestine says it will be the woman who will win Bigg Boss 13.

