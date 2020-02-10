Big wins for ‘Parasite’ give Oscar evening an emotional high

Bong Joon Ho kept calling on the stage again and again and said he was ready for a drink – “damn ready.”

But the Oscars weren’t damned ready to stop giving him awards.

Towards the end, the South Korean director and his masterly social thriller “Parasite” had won the best original screenplay, the best international film, the best director and the best photo, the latter a stunning victory as the first non-English-language film to win the first prize in the 92-year history of the Oscars.

Bong’s dizzying, increasingly unbelieving acceptance speeches – and the warm, raw reception he received – were typical of an Oscar evening that turned out to be much more inclusive and joyful than expected.

When the nominations were announced less than a month ago, the story was indeed the depressing lack of diversity in the observing nominees and the fact that no female directors had been appointed. That has clearly not changed, but the show itself struck an inclusive signal from the start, with a bold and exciting performance by Janelle Monae. The night also saw the first Maori to win an Oscar; a rare win by a woman in the best score category; and the first actor with Down syndrome to present at the Oscars.

Some important moments of Oscars 2020, both serious and erratic:

TIME TO LIVE

As the first person to enter the stage, Monae set the tone when she clearly raised the issue of diversity in her opening issue. “It’s time to come to life, because the Oscars are so white, it’s time to come to life!” She sang. Her performance refers directly to films and actors who were put in the nominations, and also to the missing female directors.

“I’m so proud to be here as a black, weird artist who tells stories,” Monae said. “Happy Black History Month.”

MISSING: A CERTAIN REPRODUCTIVE ORGAN

Diversity – both race and gender – was also an important subject of the “non-monologue” given by “non-hosts” Chris Rock and Steve Martin. (Like last year, the show became famous without a host.) Rock joked emphatically that actor Mahershala Ali had two Oscars, but “do you know what that means when the police convince him?” Nothing. “Martin noted that something seemed to be missing among the directing nominees. “Vaginas?” Rock replied.

A BIT O ‘POLITICS

Although politics was not a big topic of the evening, Martin managed to get an effective one-liner about recent quarrels on the Democratic side, referring to that time, “La La Land” was wrongly announced the best image – and then noted that this would not happen this year, “because the academy has switched to the new Iowa caucus app.”

THE PROM KING GETS HIS CROWN

We know this is true: when Hollywood is in high school, the Oscars is a prom evening. And Brad Pitt has always been the prom king and only missed his true crown.

The much admired actor, who finally won his first acting Oscar for his cunning, knowing performance in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino, became emotional when he looked back on his fairy-tale rise to Hollywood stars, starting with an explosively sexy performance in “Thelma & Louise” almost three decades ago. “Once upon a time in Hollywood. Isn’t that the truth?” He said with a misty look.

He also got a little political. “They told me that you only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the senate gave to John Bolton this week,” he said in one of the few references to the recent accusations.

ADELE DAZEEM, IMPROVED

Josh Gad introduced his co-star in the “Frozen” franchise, Idina Menzel, and cast some shadow on John Travolta for his famous mutilation of the actress-singer’s name in 2014. Gad noted that the name of Menzel “is exactly was pronounced how it is spelled. ” Menzel’s performance of the nominated song “Into the Unknown” included the appearance of Elsa’s from all over the world, shooting in their native language.

A FIRST FOR INDIGENOUS PEOPLE …

An emotional highlight of the night was the victory of Taika Waititi for the best adapted scenario for the ‘Jojo Rabbit’ theme against hatred. Waititi, from New Zealand, became the first Oscar winner of Maori descent. He dedicated his victory ‘to all indigenous children of the world who want to do art and dance and write stories. We are the original storytellers and we can also make it here. ”

Later, as a presenter, Waititi took the stage and noted that the Academy was gathering “on the ancestral lands of the Tongva, Tataviam, and Chumash.”

… AND FOR DISABLED ACTORS

When “The Peanut Butter Falcon” star Zack Gottsagen appeared in the short category with live action, it was a first for him and the Oscars.

Gottsagen was the first presenter with Down syndrome, and he got a standing ovation after intoning the well-known rule: “And the Oscar goes to …”

A NEW BATTLE CLUB

Rarely has the best original score category become a vehicle for a presentation on women’s empowerment, but that happened Sunday night when Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot – female action stars, past and present – entered the stage.

After joking that they were forming a new fighting club – “Men are all invited, but no shirts allowed,” Gadot said – they announced that for the first time a female conductor (Eimear Noone) would lead the orchestra in performing nominated film music.

Then Hildur Guðnadóttir won the prize for ‘Joker’, just one of the three solo women who ever won the best score.

“To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling in, please speak,” she said. “We need to hear your voices.”

AND SPEAKING OF VOTES

When Joaquin Phoenix won as expected, the “Joker” star talked about “the ability to use our vote for the voiceless.” He added that he saw a common agreement in the various causes that people in the Hollywood community are fighting for.

“Whether we are talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous or animal rights, we are talking about the belief that one nation, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use another with impunity, “he said.

He also apologized for past behavior. “I’ve been a villain in my life,” he said. “I have been selfish, sometimes cruel, hard to work with. I am grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance.”

EMINEM, TAKE TWO

Rapper Eminem also got a second chance, who surprised the audience by appearing for a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” – 17 years after winning the best original song from the movie “8 Mile”.

On Twitter, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, wrote: “Look, if you had another chance, another chance … Thanks for having me @TheAcademy.”

Mathers didn’t show up in 2003 when he won, but this time he didn’t throw his shot away in a category introduced by Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Bumpum bump.)

BUT NO SECOND CHANCE FOR “CATS”

Too early?

Nah.

You knew that someone had to fool ‘cats’, and they did – James Corden and Rebel Wilson, that is, they both came on stage in full ‘cat’ regalia.

“As castmembers of the movie” Cats “,” Wilson said, at which point the audience was already laughing, “no one more than we understand the importance of …”

“Good visual effects,” they said together.

Then they didn’t drop the microphone. They just put it in again and again.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.