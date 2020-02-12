Big wave surfer Alex Botelho ‘stable’ after the sick wipeout in Nazare

Big wave surfer Alex Botelho is “stable and conscious” in the hospital after suffering a pitiful collapse on Tuesday during a competition in Nazare, Portugal.

The Portuguese was just being towed by jet ski driver Hugo Vau when both were thrown into the air in a collision between two huge waves on the notorious Atlantic coast.

The surfers and their jet skis were enveloped by a wall of brittle whitewater and thrown violently to the coast before the rescuers could bring Botelho back, who seemed to be passed out and hovered face down in the sea.

He was put on a backboard and taken to the hospital when shocked viewers and surf fans around the world saw what the World Surf League (WSL) saw as a “very serious incident”.

“He is currently stable and conscious. He will stay in the hospital for further evaluation, ”said a statement for WSL, the organizer of the Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge.

The WSL, which operates the professional surf route, added: “A big thank you to the safety and medical teams for their quick response. We wish Alex a full and quick recovery. “

CNN has contacted the WSL and is waiting for an update on Botelho and a comment on the security procedures.

Nazaré is a notorious hunting ground for big wave surfers, where storms in the Atlantic make huge waves.

In 2017, the Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa broke the world record for the largest surfing with a wavelength of 24.38 meters.

Koxa’s record exceeded the previous 78-foot mark that Hawaiian Garrett McNamara had also surfed in Nazare in 2011.

The Botelho incident again prompted the WSL to consider deleting big wave locations such as Nazaré from the league calendar.

Carve Surfing Magazine wrote on Twitter: “We have to ask ourselves when is enough and we have to see someone die live on TV before (World Surfing League) draws a few lines in the sand.”

Surfer colleague Nic von Rupp expressed his thoughts on Instagram and said: “Today I was faced with the reality of our sport when he was watching my brother (Alex Botelho) between life and death right before the eyes of the world.

“Honestly, very few would have survived, just an animal like Alex to pull it off. Not only because he is a strong person, but above all for the love that many people have for him who pray to pull it through.

“I love you brother, for many more sessions !!! Best recovery to you @hugovau @alex_botelho. “