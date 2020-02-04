Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: 4 February

Here are our Big Ten basketball power rankings for February 4, 2019.

14. Northwest (generally 6-15, 1-10 Big Ten), last week 14

13. Nebraska (7-15, 2-9), last week: 13

Nebraska has now lost seven consecutive games. It will probably not win another game until it plays Northwest on March 1.

12. Minnesota (11-10, 5-6), last week: 10

Minnesota had two great chances to retrieve ranked victories last week, but failed against both Michigan State and Illinois. Daniel Oturu is one of the best players in the competition, but he cannot bring this team to the tournament alone.

11. Purdue (12-10, 5-6), last week: 9

The Boilermakers cut it up in Northwest, but maintained a critical victory. It is a difficult schedule to complete the regular season for Purdue, every team that goes to the left is expected to participate in the NCAA tournament. However, that gives the team many chances to win quad one.

10. Ohio State (14-7, 4-7), last week: 11

It will be tough for me this week. OSU won a nice win at home against Indiana, but losing DJ Carton for possibly the rest of the season is a huge loss and I am not sold, this team can do a lot away from home.

9. Indiana (15-7, 5-6), last week: 5

Yes, yes, IU just lost to Ohio State, but I still like it better for all the work with the Hoosiers, not to mention that they defeated OSU earlier this year. IU stinks on the road, but can beat anyone at home or in a neutral field. First of all, IU must break out of this three-game losing streak.

8. Rutgers (16-6, 7-4), last week: 7

The record is solid and there is no doubt that Rutgers is a quality team this year, but I do not believe that this is a team that is far from home with good teams. Downing Michigan in Madison Square Garden would have been a big step to gain more respect, but it is not there yet.

7. Wisconsin (13-9, 6-5), last week: 8

Because the season is about to collapse, the badgers defended the home field and brought down MSU. The rest of the way they have a relatively light schedule, so that the badgers can fill their CV before the late season.

6. Michigan (13-8, 4-6), last week: 12

This feels a bit high for U-M now, but straightening the ship with its two recent wins has made me more comfortable with the direction of this team. Michigan has a must-win match against Ohio State following for a rematch with MSU.

5. Penn State (16-5, 6-4), last week: 5

There is now a clear top five in the Big Ten and you can rank the teams in different ways. I really like this Penn State team, which has won four games in a row. The Nittany Lions can really add to their resumes with a win on the road tonight at MSU.

4. Illinois (16-6, 8-3), last week: 1

Illinois was in first place of this ranking last week, but was unable to finish in a major game in Iowa last week. However, the Illini seem to be here to stay in the top five and take on the home of Maryland and Michigan in their next two games.

3. Michigan State (16-6, 8-3), last week: 3

MSU was beaten at the weekend by Wisconsin in Madison in a game that was not as close as the final score indicated. The Spartans should be more dominant than they have been, can they get it together in time for March Madness?

2. Iowa (16-6, 7-4), last week: 4

The Hawkeyes won a nice victory over Illinois to jump a few places this week. Luke Garza looks at Big Ten Player of the Year. The Hawkeyes are not going to play a ranked team until the end of February.

1. Maryland (17-4, 7-3), last week: 2

Up to number 9 in the AP Poll, the Terps looked very solid against Iowa in a win of 10 points. It is difficult to dispute the Maryland CV at this point.