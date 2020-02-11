Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: 11 February

Here are our Big Ten basketball power rankings for 11 February 2019.

14. Northwest (generally 6-16, 1-11 Big Ten), last week 14

The Wildcats took Rutgers overtime, which is about the best this team has done in a long time.

13. Nebraska (7-16, 2-10), last week: 13

Losers of eight consecutive, there is no end in sight.

12. Minnesota (12-11, 6-7), last week: 12

Minnesota appears to be stuck on the outside when it comes to the NCAA tournament. The Gophers have to make some sort of run if they want to change that.

11. Indiana (15-8, 5-7), last week: 9

Since they blew a six point lead to Maryland in the last minute, this Hoosiers team has not been the same. They’ve now been blown out in three consecutive games and just don’t look good. If IU can’t finish strong and make the big dance, maybe it’s time to talk about Archie Miller sitting in the hot chair.

10. Rutgers (17-7, 8-5), last week: 8

Rutgers lost an expected Maryland game and squeaked at home through Northwest. I expect autumn to come soon with a very difficult end to the regular season.

9. Purdue (14-10, 7-6), last week: 11

Road victories in the Big Ten are almost impossible to obtain, but Purdue surprises by beating Indiana in the conference hall. Even with how bad IU has looked, it is still a good win, not to mention the fact that it defeated Iowa where it scored 104 points.

8. Ohio State (15-8, 5-7), last week: 10

The Buckeyes lost one of their best players in DJ Carton but didn’t look any worse. They took a huge win on the Michigan road before dropping a race to Wisconsin in Madison. Two winning home games vs. Rutgers and Purdue are the following.

7. Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6), last week: 7

The badgers hold on after a home victory and loss of roads, which is almost to be expected at the moment.

6. Michigan State (16-8, 8-5), last week: 3

MSU definitely fell off a cliff and dropped three straight games. For a team that is supposed to be one of the best teams in not just the competition, but the country, I just don’t see it. Illinois and Maryland are next, and it’s hard to see how those games are going well.

5. Michigan (14-9, 5-7), last week: 6

This feels too high again, and you can claim that I am a homer, but with Isaiah Livers back, this is where Michigan belongs. He makes the Wolverines a completely different team, a team that can legitimately compete with any team in the competition. Now this is a completely different story without him (especially after that terrible loss for OSU) and U-M is probably number 7 or 8.

4. Illinois (16-7, 8-4), last week: 4

Illinois lost to Maryland in a game with ranked Big Ten enemies. Because it was the only game that played it last week, the Illini remain at number 4.

3. Iowa (17-7, 8-5), last week: 2

Iowa was absolutely destroyed by Purdue on the road, but managed to recover with an easy win vs.. Nebraska. This feels like it can finally be an Iowa team making a postseason run.

2. Penn State (18-5, 8-4), last week: 5

Penn State has won six consecutive games and is simply one of the biggest surprises in the entire college basketball. Who could have predicted that the Nittany Lions of all teams would be number 13 in the country? Defeating MSU on the road is a huge victory and now they travel to Purdue.

1. Maryland (19-4, 9-3), last week: 1

Maryland has also won six consecutive games and is nationally moving to number 9. Defeating Illinois on the road was a statement win and with the MSU drop-off, Maryland is the clear favorite to win the regular season title.