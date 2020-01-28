Big Ten Basketball Power Ranking: Jan 28th

Here is our Big Ten basketball power leaderboard for January 28, 2019.

14.Northwestern (6-13 total, 1-8 big ten), last week 14

Not even a struggling Ohio State team could lose in the northwest.

13.Nebraska (7-13, 2-7), last week: 13

Nebraska loses with Zavier Simpson, who is suspended for today’s game. Even if it’s on the move, it would be a really brutal loss for Michigan.

Michigan (11-8, 2-6), last week: 9

January was a complete disaster for the Wolverines. They have lost four games in a row, are without Isaiah Livers again after injuring Illinois again, and are now without Zavier Simpson. U-M will have to win two of their next three games (against Nebraska against Rutgers against Ohio State), or the hopes of the NCAA tournament will get into great trouble.

11. Ohio State (13-7, 3-6), last week: 10

The state of Ohio has broken its six-game defeat by beating Northwestern, but there are still big problems here. Who could have imagined that both Michigan and the state of Ohio would have fallen the way they did?

10.Minnesota (11-9, 5-5), last week: 11

Minnesota defeated the state of Ohio to conquer the Buckeyes, but could not cope with the state of Michigan. The gophers who are firmly in the bubble have many chances of winning big.

9.Purdue (11-9, 4-5), last week: 12

This three point increase is not a reflection of Purdue, but the collapse of teams like Michigan and OSU. That being said, the Boilermakers defeated Wisconsin by 19.

8.Wisconsin (12-8, 5-4), last week: 4th

Wisconsin is a difficult team due to its up and down character. It was impressive at home, but stumbled on the street (sounds like any Big Ten team, I know) and has a huge defeat against Purdue.

7.Ruggers (15-5, 6-3), last week: 5th

Rutgers remains one of the college basketball’s surprise favorites. It remained ranked after a loss to Iowa and won against Nebraska. I am not sure I fully believe in this team, but it deserves respect.

Penn State (14-5, 4-4), last week: 8

Penn State took two victories, which he probably wished would be won in football, and beat Ohio State and Michigan on the street. The victories are very important for the Nittany Lions after a recent slide and bring them back to 24th place.

Indiana (15-5, 5-4), last week: 6

Indiana was literally a minute away from being number 1 on the leaderboard, but collapsed against Maryland at the last minute, preventing the Hoosiers from defeating Michigan State and Maryland the same week. Nevertheless, the IU surpassed the MSU and showed that it is one of the top teams in the Big Ten.

4.Iowa (14-5, 5-3), last week: 3

Iowa had two nice wins last week, defeating Michigan and Rutgers at home. The Hawkeyes have an explosive offensive and have shown that they can keep up with any team in the league.

3. Michigan State (15-5, 7-2), last week: 1

Michigan State suffered another loss on the road last week, this time to Indiana. Losing now in Assembly Hall is all right and the rebound win in Minnesota is great, but at the moment I think both Maryland and Illinois play basketball better. That doesn’t mean the MSU’s curriculum vitae isn’t any better, and I’m assuming the MSU will be right there in a month’s time, but given the recent street appearances, the Spartans aren’t number 1.

2.Maryland (16-4, 6-3), last week: 2

Basically, Maryland scored an Indiana performance against MSU on Sunday and, thanks to an offensive explosion, secured a big lead to start the game. Then the Hoosiers started the game again and seemed to be on the right track to lose to the Terps. Winning at IU is impressive and if the offense is roughly what it was in the first half, this is a team to watch out for.

Illinois (15-5, 7-2), last week: 7

One can say with certainty that nobody saw this coming at the beginning of the year. In fact, last week I even pumped the breaks on the Illinois and put them in this ranking. However, they have now won six games in a row, including two impressive road victories against Purdue and Michigan. Her recent performance on the road is what separates Illinois from Maryland and MSU. We’ll see how long the Illinois can go on like this.