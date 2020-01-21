Big Ten Basketball Power Ranking: Jan. 21

Here is our Big Ten basketball power rankings for January 21, 2019.

14.Northwestern (6-11 total, 1-6 big ten), last week 14

Northwestern had a hard time on the road with Illinois, but it is still clear that this team is at the bottom of the rankings.

13.Nebraska (7-11, 2-5), last week: 13

Nebraska is not much better than Northwestern, if it is better at all. These two teams are clearly the two worst teams at the conference this season and that won’t change.

12.Purdue (10-8, 3-4), last week: 11

Purdue could not cause another surprise in Maryland after overtaking the MSU. Each of the top 12 teams in the Big Ten has a legitimate chance of winning the NCAA tournament. Although this is a poor league ranking, the Purdues and Minnesotas of the world are still very much alive for a trip to Big Dance.

11.Minnesota (10-8, 4-4), last week: 12

Minnesota took a nice home win over Penn State before falling victim to Rutgers on the street. It’s a one-man show for the Gophers, thanks to the great Daniel Oturu.

Ohio State (12-6, 2-5), last week: 10

It was a nightmare month for the Buckeyes in January. They have only had one win since December 21st and that was a home win over Nebraska. You need to get back on track this week against Minnesota and Northwestern.

Michigan (11-6, 2-4), last week: 5

January wasn’t very nice to Michigan either. The Wolverines have lost two straight-line games, but now they have a great chance of getting some wins along with four of their next six home games and a neutral game against Rutgers.

Penn State (13-5, 3-4), last week: 7

Penn State was on my leaderboard throughout the season and even reached number two, but this seems more likely to be a goal for the Nittany Lions. They lost three of their last four, but the win over the state of Ohio was great. This is still a tournament team, but there is a wide range of possible outcomes.

7. Illinois (13-5, 5-2), last week: 3

I think I was too eager to buy the hype from last week in Illinois. So dropping the Illinois is not so much a reflection on them, but a correction on my part. Other teams like Iowa and Rutgers deserve to be ranked higher. Illinois has been taking care of the business lately with a simple schedule. I’ll be impressed if Purdue and Michigan can beat it, both on the street.

Indiana (14-4, 4-3), last week: 6

The Hoosiers split up a few road games in Rutgers and Nebraska last week. They are a frustrating team because they could be even better than their balance sheet suggests, but offensive drought has limited their upper limit. IU has the chance to make massive progress this week with home games against Michigan State and Maryland.

5.Ruggers (14-4, 5-2), last week: 8

Rutgers defended his home court last week, beating Indiana and Minnesota. That was enough to put the Scarlet Knights in 24th place in the top 25. A major road test in Iowa is looming.

4.Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3), last week: 4

Wisconsin continued a win over Penn State with a win over Maryland. This is a dangerous team that ends up in the Big Ten title mix again.

3.Iowa (13-5, 4-3), last week: 9

I haven’t shown confidence in Iowa lately, but it’s time to show them some respect. Iowa has defeated Maryland, Northwestern (Road Game) and Michigan in the last three games and has one of the best players at the conference in Luke Garza. Can the Hawkeyes stay up? I’m not sure.

2.Maryland (14-4, 4-4), last week: 2

Maryland is 11-0 at home and 0: 4 on the move, which seems about right for the Big Ten this year. The Terps have two winning street games in Northwestern and Indiana this week, so I expect this 0-4 record to change.

Michigan State (14-4, 6-1), last week: 1

The MSU prevailed against Wisconsin last week. It is clear that the Spartans are the best team in the Big Ten again. This week they are facing road tests in Indiana and Minnesota.