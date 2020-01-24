On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, the Big Bazaar hypermarket chain organized its largest shopping festival, Sabse Saste 5 din, from January 22 to 26, 2020.

Mass sale will be accessed in all Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar Gen Nxt and HyperCity stores in the country.

Speaking about organizing the first SSD this year, Big Bazaar CEO Sadashiv Nayak said: “Every home, regardless of the time of the year, requires products for daily use, house maintenance, fashion needs or other reasons. Taking into account the current scenario, we have made a conscious effort to make the Sabse Saste 5 Din this year much larger and highly powerful than previous years. ”

He also added that priority will be given to the elderly and pregnant women at check-in. Customers can use the mega shopping festival and get several low cost and high quality items.

These are some of the interesting offers available for the five days of SSD:

· Lower prices on a wide range of food products.

· Buy 2 and get 1 free on food and groceries

50% flat in fashion

· Home cooking combo set worth Rs. 13,505 at less than half the price of Rs. 4,999

· Reduce 70% discount on trolley bags from brands such as Aristocrat, Safari, Kamliant, Skybags and others.

· Ladies Kurti of MRP Rs. 599 available at offer price of Rs.299

· T-shirts for children (boys / girls) – MRP Rs.299 at the offer price of Rs.149

· Denim men MRP Rs. 599 at offer price Rs. 399

Combined kitchen set for Rs 4,999 only

Pigeon Scarlet 3 burner gas stove with glass lid + pressure cooker with aluminum induction base (3 L and 5 L) + non-stick cookware set with induction base (4 U) + Lapal By dinner set Borosil Opalware (13 U) – MRP Rs. 13,505 at an offer price of Rs. 4,999 only

· Dining set combo for Rs. Only 2,999

· Set of opal tableware for cello (31 U) + Set of opal cups (6 U) + Set of borosilicate glass cups (6 U) + Set of glass jars (2 U) – MRP Rs. 6,099 at an offer price of Rs. 2,999

· Koryo 43 LED TV (109 cm) Full HD – MRP 39,990 Rs available at an offer price of Rs 14,999.

