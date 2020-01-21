Biden's selfie with the elevator operator goes viral after the 2020 candidate fails to gain New York Times support

A clip of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden taking a selfie with an elevator operator has gone viral after the former vice president could not get a New York Times endorsement.

The exchange was captured by the camera when Biden was on his way to meet with the Times editorial committee as part of a series of interviews with candidates for the 2020 Democratic elections.

Before his interview, the former vice president spoke with an elevator operator named Jacquelyn, who expressed his admiration for him.

“I love you. I do. You are, like, my favorite …”, said the woman, before taking a selfie with Mr. Biden.

The video of the moment has been seen more than 500,000 times in total on the Twitter accounts of Biden and Matt Hill, its deputy secretary of national press.

1/25 Bernie Sanders

The Vermont senator launched a second candidacy for president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary. He is running on a similar platform of democratic socialist reform.

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice president recently faced scrutiny for inappropriately touching women, but was thought to deal well with criticism and has since maintained a leading status in national polls.

EPA

03/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive Democrat and a great defender of the regulation of Wall Street.

Reuters

4/25 ABANDONED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his offer on May 16, 2019. He emerged in 2013 as a prominent voice on the left wing of his party, but struggled to build a national profile and suffered a series of political setbacks in his time as mayor.

AFP / Getty

25/5 Pete Buttigieg

The Indiana centrist mayor and war veteran would be the first openly LGBT + president in the history of the United States.

Getty

06/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a massive advertising purchase campaign and issued an apology for the controversial “stop and search” program that negatively impacted minority communities in New York City when he was mayor.

fake images

25/7 ABANDONED: Beto O’Rourke

The former Texas congressman formally launched his candidacy for president in March. He ran on a progressive platform, stating that the United States is driven by “big differences in opportunities and results.”

AP

08/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his offer on May 14. He said: “We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that allows campaign money to choke people’s voices, so that we can finally fulfill the promise of a fair shot for everyone.” He also highlighted the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red (Republican) state

Reuters

09/25 DROPPED: Cory Booker

The New Jersey Senator has focused on restoring kindness and courtesy in American politics throughout his campaign, although he has failed to guarantee the same level of support and fundraising as other senators who ran for the White House in 2020

Getty

10/25 OUT: Wayne Messam

The mayor of the city of Miramar in the Miami metropolitan area, Wayne Messam, said he intended to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He is in favor of arms regulations and was a signatory to a letter of some 400 mayors condemning the withdrawal of President Trump from the Paris Climate Agreement

Vice News

11/25 dropped: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential candidacy in January, saying that “medical care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 ABANDONED: Kamala Harris

The former California attorney general was introduced to the national stage during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has backed Medicare for everyone and has proposed a significant tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Maryland congressman was the first to launch his presidential candidacy, making the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The Hawaiian congresswoman announced her candidacy in January, but has faced difficult questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The businessman announced his presidential candidacy promising that he would introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month to all Americans over 18.

Getty

16/25 DROPPED: Julián Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said his career has a “special meaning” for the Latino community in the United States.

Getty

17/25 DROPPED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual advisor has announced her intention to run for president. He had previously run for Congress as an independent in 2014, but was unsuccessful.

Getty

18/25 DROPPED: Eric Swalwell

One of the youngest candidates, Swalwell has served on multiple committees in the House of Representatives. He intended to make arms control central to his campaign, but he withdrew after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory.

Getty

19/25 DROPPED: Seth Moulton

Massachusetts Congressman, Moulton is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from becoming a Speaker of the House. He retired from the race after not voting well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a Minnesota senator who received praise for her contribution to the audiences of Brett Kavanaugh.

Getty

21/25 DROPPED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been governor of Washington since 2013. His bet focused on climate change.

AFP / Getty

22/25 DROPPED: John Hickenlooper

The former Colorado governor had the goal of selling himself as an effective leader who was willing to compromise, but failed to splash the national stage.

Getty

23/25 DROPPED: Tim Ryan

The Ohio representative, Tim Ryan, conducted a campaign that depended on his working class roots, although his message did not seem to resonate among voters.

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former Massachusetts governor launched a candidacy at the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With only a few months until the first voters go to the polls, the former governor is running as a centrist and believes he can join the various voting blocks of the party.

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Billionaire presidential Democratic nominee and philanthropist Tom Steyer has long been a Democratic donor

AFP through Getty Images

The exchange is useful for Biden, as he has tried to counter the critics who have argued that he is the established candidate and does not connect with ordinary voters.

On Sunday, the Times backed both Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president over Biden, who is currently the favorite in the Democratic primary elections.

The decision to support two candidates from the opposite wings of the Democratic Party, Ms. Klobuchar is moderate, while Ms. Warren is progressive, has been described as “completely confusing.”

In an article explaining his decision, the Times editorial board suggested that Biden’s current leadership in the national polls was “a measure of familiarity as much as the intention of the voters” and criticized the framework of his campaign.

The editorial board noted that Biden was “a figure of great warmth and empathy” and the candidate with “the greatest fluency in foreign policy,” but argued that he was not the right candidate for the 2020 elections.

“The simple restoration of the status quo will not lead the United States to where it needs to go as a society. In addition, Biden is 77 years old. It is time for the torch to pass to a new generation of political leaders, “the editorial board wrote.

The former vice president has led national polls during almost the entire Democratic primary campaign so far and has an eight percentage point advantage over his closest rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, according to RealClearPolitics analysis.

Biden is currently struggling to win the influential Iowa caucus on February 3, the first major Democratic primary contest.

Joe Biden takes a selfie with an elevator operator on his way to a meeting with the editorial board of The New York Times (FX)

Current survey averages in the state put him ahead in a tight race, in which Mr. Sanders, Mrs. Warren and South Bend, the mayor of Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, are all in dispute.

However, Biden will have Iowa almost completely alone to campaign in the next few days, as several of his main rivals have been forced to go to Washington to participate in the political trial of Donald Trump.

Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar will participate in the Senate trial, which will judge whether Trump should be dismissed on charges arising from his alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to declare a public investigation into Biden and his son Hunter.

The president’s alleged efforts are based on discredited claims of corruption against Biden’s son during his time working for a Ukrainian energy company.

.