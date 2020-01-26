MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – On a snowy morning, just days before Iowans made their choice in the Democratic presidential contest, Joe Biden called President Ronald Reagan and warned a small crowd that the nation was at risk of losing its identity as “that way.” shiny “losing city on the hill. “

Awe of Reagan seems wrong for someone trying to win the Democratic nomination. But Biden’s tribute demonstrates his final argument before the February 3 rallies: restoring common ground is the key to defeating President Donald Trump.

The former vice president’s approach will be put to the test this week in Iowa, the state that has twice broken its ambitions in the White House. His progressive rivals – Sens. Bernie Sanders from Vermont and Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts – often emphasize their willingness to fight. And Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has received support with a positive vision that resembles Biden, but has conveyed a youthful approach that has not been impacted by decades in Washington.

Biden is hardly the first democrat to praise a Republican. Barack Obama also spoke warmly about Reagan, much to the dismay of some Democrats. In the current campaign, Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, together with Biden, explains the admiration for the late Sen. John McCain. And Warren was once a Republican.

But Biden is the only democrat who is up to the task of uniting a deeply divided country.

“The next president has to bring us together,” said Biden in Mason City after mentioning Reagan. “I know that this is not seen as a realistic possibility by many of my colleagues who are trying to be nominated.” But “we have to be able to bring the country together, not just the Democrats, but also the Independents and Republicans.”

Another event in Ames made Biden harder.

“Our constitution is built so that it literally only works if we can reach consensus,” he said. “I’ve done that all my life.”

That convinced Paul Hanson, a farmer in Cerro Gordo County.

“I feel like Biden is ready to get in and get things started right away,” said Hanson, 69. “Maybe we just have to stabilize the ship.”

Nevertheless, the measured approach, which is delivered in Biden’s factual, even subdued tones, does not ignite major rallies such as Sander’s populist broadsides against “the establishment” and “the billionaire class”. There is little applause, as Warren demands “Great structural change.” Even the 38-year-old Buttigieg inspires with promises of a generation change.

“I’m not sure Biden can get young people excited enough. It’s just time for someone else,” said Michelle Holt, a school librarian who joined a crowd of around 500 people to hear Buttigieg in the university town of Cedar Falls.

In Mason City, Hanson shrugged when he interviewed a crowd of dozens: “When I visited Bernie recently, there were five times as many people.”

However, polls in Iowa show that Biden got confused with Sanders, Buttigieg, and Warren. “Each of the four could complete in any order,” said Kurt Meyer, chairman of the Tri County Democrats in northern Iowa.

Biden’s campaign has long said that he doesn’t have to win here because the predominantly white population in Iowa doesn’t reflect National Democratic voters. His path to nomination, it is argued, goes through different states like Nevada and South Carolina, the third and fourth nomination competitions. Another list of countries with significant minority populations will follow in March when Biden’s benefits to non-whites would come into play.

The obstacle, of course, would be that Biden in Iowa and then New Hampshire would get out of step enough to scare its donors, encourage rivals, and limit its national support before the later primaries. This scenario is all the more menacing as billionaire Mike Bloomberg, the former New York Mayor, spends huge sums of money in the Super Tuesday states to flood the air waves with a similar argument to Bidens. Even if Bloomberg couldn’t overtake Biden, he could break away from the mainstream Democrats and limit Biden’s number of delegates.

Biden’s team recognizes these opportunities, but maintains the “consensus” message that will be successful in Iowa and will also prove to be permanent. The argument also acts as a screen for the rest of Biden’s approach, which sometimes deviates from the picture.

On Iowa television, his ultimate success is determined by choice – the idea that Biden is best positioned to defeat Trump. “He beats Trump … in the states where we have to win,” said a biden ad that appears on Iowa’s five largest television markets. “This is not the time to take a risk.”

Iowans can be seen in its digital final advertisements. “Joe Biden has been tested,” explains one. Another says that Biden “went through the fire” and could “be the commander in chief we need”.

Biden projects related topics during the campaign. In Ames, he highlighted his role in key laws: the law against violence against women, the law on economic recovery in 2009, the law on affordable care in 2010 and investments in cancer research at the end of the Obama administration after Trump’s election. In Osage, Biden regularly reminded that “he has met every world leader in the past 40 years” and could start “repairing alliances …” the day after the election.

Biden has started to argue more decisively that his brand can help Democrats in Senate and House races, while Sanders and Warren would cost Democrats elections and consequent legislative victories. “Everyone who runs this time has big plans, big ideas,” said Biden. “But you know they don’t mean much if you can’t get them to work, if you can’t get them to work.”

He recently spent a day with Pennsylvania representative Conor Lamb, who killed a Pittsburgh House district that Trump had won by 19 percentage points. Lamb said there was only one National Democrat he wanted to take alongside “the miners in the deep corners of my district and the steelworkers and teachers and nurses.” When Biden came, Lamb recalled, he “attracted the people who got away from us in 2016.”

Bringing together these arguments is Biden’s allies’ empathy, a personal trait that Biden sees as an advantage not only for campaigns but also for governance. He noticed it in Mason City when a voter asked him for a video that recorded how an elevator operator in the New York Times building reacted when Biden greeted them. “I love you … you’re my favorite,” she enthused as Biden traveled up the Manhattan skyline to meet the newspaper’s editors.

Biden called it a reminder that “empathy is important” when he brought the small but delighted audience back to his “humiliating” childhood experiences as a heavy stutterer.

“If you stutter badly, you really are – people make fun of you,” he said. “They think you’re not very smart. … It’s easy if you were on the other end of something to know what it feels like for someone going through a difficult time.

The Times’ democratic confirmation was split between Warren and Klobuchar. Biden did not make it into the top four. But his encounter with a working-class voter went viral online, showing what Biden hopes for a wide range of choices. If he’s right, his coalition could include voters who once identified closely with a Republican: “Reagan Democrats”.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.