Biden tears up Sander's campaign for social security attacks

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Joe Biden has demanded that Bernie Sander’s presidential campaign “reject” what he calls “doctor video.” Some Sanders supporters say the former vice president endorses Republican calls to cut social security and Medicare.

“There is a small video that was made by one of Bernie’s people,” Biden said to supporters Saturday in Indianola, Iowa, referring to a 2018 speech in which Biden spoke about then-parliamentary speaker Paul Ryan, in the increasing deficit measures called for the popular authorization programs.

“I expect his campaign to be published and rejected,” continued Biden, referring to his proposals for the 2020 campaign to strengthen social security. “But they haven’t done it yet.”

The video in question, which was distributed on Twitter by a top Sanders consultant, does not appear to have changed. However, the short clip omits Biden’s larger argument about how Ryan dealt with the 2017 tax cuts and subsequent budgetary debates. A separate Sanders consultant included a transcript of Biden’s comments in the video clip in a separate campaign newsletter. He added another, more in-depth video of Biden as a U.S. senator in 1995 and presidential candidate in 2007, declaring his support for a tighter federal budget, including the provision of social security and Medicare.

The mouth of the 2020 campaign highlights longstanding philosophical breaks between the progressive Sanders, who have been advocating a massive expansion of the federal government for decades, and the more centrist Biden. These differences come to the fore when Biden and Sanders meet Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren on the first state polls weeks before the Iowa rally and the New Hampshire area code.

Sander’s campaign director Faiz Shakir replied to Biden’s comments on Saturday: “Joe Biden should be honest with voters and stop maintaining his own public record of consistent and repeated attempts to cut social security.”

“The facts are very clear: Biden not only pushed to cut social security – he is on tape and proudly brags about it several times,” Shakir said in a statement. “The Vice President must stop dodging questions about his record and explain why he has been so aggressively trying to make one of the most significant and successful social programs in American history that millions of Americans rely on to survive.”

In a tweet on January 1, Sanders consultant Warren Gunnels wrote that it was “amazing” to hear Biden say “Ryan was right” at the Brookings Institution.

“Paul Ryan was right when he entered the tax code. What was the first thing he decided we had to go? “Biden continued and leaned into the microphone. “Social security and medical care … that’s the only way to pay for it.”

It was part of a broader speech in which Biden outlined his economic vision. He previewed his mid-range 2020 focus campaign, but stated that billionaires are not “the problem”, an implicit contrast to progressives. The statement that Gunnels highlighted reflects a common argument from Biden in the 2020 campaign: The Republicans pushed for a tax cut, the benefits of which would benefit businesses and the wealthiest Americans. They knew this would make up for the deficits, so the GOP could justify a cut in social security and Medicare.

“I will make sure that we expand social security coverage,” said Biden on Friday when a voter in Iowa asked him about the program.

Like most Democrats, Biden suggests raising the ceiling on income that is subject to social security and Medicare payroll taxes. This cap is set at $ 137,700 for the current tax year, meaning that any income beyond this threshold will continue to be subject to income tax, but not income tax. Biden – and many other Democrats – are proposing to lift this cap to increase tax revenue for Medicare and Social Security trust funds.

Sander’s camp, meanwhile, claims Biden’s story is more important than his current suggestions. Another of her favorite video clips shows Sen. Biden called for a stricter approach in the first few years after the 1994 Republican election campaign. “When I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I also meant social security,” said Biden at the time. “I meant Medicare and Medicaid. I meant the benefits of veterans. … and I haven’t just tried it once. I tried twice, I tried a third time and I tried a fourth time. “

Just as the Biden campaign argues that Republicans will abuse the Vermont Senator as a socialist if he wins the Democratic nomination, Sanders’ supporters reply that Trump would use the same video clips that they quote to hurt Biden with older voters that prove critical in battlefield countries in November.

