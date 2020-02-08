Biden ridicules rival Buttigieg as the mayor of a small town

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Joe Biden tried to save his presidential campaign and escalated his criticism of Pete Buttigieg on Saturday, mocking Buttigieg’s experience as mayor of South Bend, Indiana and warning him that he would struggle without the support of black voters who are the backbone of the Democratic Be a party.

During a campaign event in New Hampshire, as well as in a new online advertisement, Biden bites his criticism of Buttigieg, who led a Midwestern city with around 100,000 residents for eight years.

“I don’t believe we’re in danger if I’m the candidate,” Biden told voters in Manchester. “I really believe we are a risk party if we nominate someone who never held a higher position than the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.”

Biden tries to prevent him from lagging far behind both Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in a second consecutive nomination competition. Buttigieg and Sanders ended last Monday in an effective tie in the Iowa caucuses and lead polls in New Hampshire on their way to Tuesday’s primary. Biden was a far fourth in Iowa and also finished behind Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Shortly before he spoke in Manchester, the Biden campaign released a video comparing his record as vice president with the service of Buttigieg as mayor. While Biden helped President Barack Obama pass sweeping health care legislation and orchestrate a rescue operation for the automobile industry, the ad says, Buttigieg installed decorative lights on bridges and repaired sidewalks.

Buttigieg’s campaign accused Biden of trivializing work in small towns across the country.

“The vice president’s decision to run this ad appeals more to where he is now in this race than to Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran,” said Chris Meagher, spokesperson for the Buttigieg campaign.

Biden said during a Friday night debate that he is likely to struggle in the New Hampshire competition, which Sanders won over 20 percentage points during his 2016 campaign. Biden hopes to remain viable through South Carolina, which votes at the end of the month and is the first on the primary calendar with a large black population.

According to public opinion polls, Buttigieg is struggling to get support with black voters, and Biden hopes Buttigieg’s early momentum will be blunted when the campaign goes south.

“This is a diverse party,” said Biden. “It is why we are strong. Our nominee must reflect that power.”

