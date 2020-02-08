Biden mocked Record van Buttigieg as mayor in a new video. Then Buttigieg hit back. – Mother Jones

Three days before the New Hampshire primary, things get spiky: former vice president Joe Biden has released a new video that mocks Pete Buttigieg’s record as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. The Buttigieg campaign responds by calling Biden a Washington politician who makes the lives of people in communities such as South Bend trivial.

“Let’s compare,” says a narrator in the new video. “Joe Biden helped the passage of the Affordable Care Act, which provided health care to 20 million people.”

“And when park visitors turned on Pete Buttigieg,” she continues, deadpan, “he installed decorative lights under bridges that gave the people of South Bend colorfully lit rivers.”

The comparison and contrast continues in the same way: Biden helps negotiate the Iran Deal, Buttigieg tackles rules for pet chip scanner; Biden works to save the car industry, Buttigieg revitalizes South Bend sidewalks with “decorative brick”. It ends in a more serious tone, attacking Buttigieg because he fired a black police chief and pushed a black fire chief.

“The American people are crying out for something very different from this classic political style in Washington,” Chris Meagher, Buttigieg’s national press secretary, said in a statement. “While Washington politics don’t know how things work in communities like South Bend, South Bend residents who have better jobs, rising income, and new life in their city, their lives aren’t at the core of Washington’s politicians.”

After finishing in fourth place in the Iowa caucuses, Biden suggested in a Friday debate that he was about to demand another disappointing loss in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. “The vice-president’s decision to place this ad,” Buttigieg’s press secretary said, “speaks more about where he stands in this race than about Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran.”

Dueling polls on Friday and Saturday showed Sen. Bernie Sanders and Buttigieg continue to fight against the top after the photo-finish of Iowa.