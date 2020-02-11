“Biden is back, okay!”: Uncomfortable moments on the primary campaign track of the Democrats so far

Forced enthusiasm and endless cheerfulness on the campaign route make it a fertile ground for uncomfortable and uncomfortable moments between the candidates, stimulated by the energy and the tough sincerity of their team and supporters. Set to music or other pop-cultural markers, those moments are kept in time.

While the then presidential candidate Mitt Romney was looking for the White House in 2008, he put his arms around a group of African-American voters and children in Florida to pose for a photo, asking, “Who has the camera?” Then, inexplicably: “Who let the dogs out? Who, who?”

The song “Who Let the Dogs Out?” by the Baha Men were released eight years earlier than that deeply uncomfortable moment, setting the standard for outdated, cringey musical moments on the campaign tracks to be followed.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

While Democratic presidential candidates campaigned in New Hampshire in 2020, a group of young supporters of Joe Biden greeted the former vice president with their view of “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by the Backstreet Boys (“Joe Biden / yeah yeah / Joe Biden / Biden’s back “) / Okay”).

Pete Buttigieg, meanwhile, brought the movement “on the roof” back with his supporters on Tuesday morning when the polls opened in the New Hampshire primary elections.

Last fall, his yellow T-shirt campaigners in Iowa unveiled their now infamous choreography to Panic at the Disco’s “High Hopes”, which inspired comedians Nick Ciarelli and Brad Evans to create their own viral campaign dance for Mike Bloomberg at Maroon 5’s ” Moves Like Jagger “(the” Jagger “was replaced by a soulless monotonous reading of” Bloomberg “).

In December, the comedians shared a 23-second video of the dance, filmed in one of their Los Angeles shows, on Twitter, where they went so far as to make their profiles look like the kind of sincere lanyard-bearing campaign staff who create moments when sir Ciarelli and Mr. Evans wanted to parody.

Within 24 hours, Donald Trump Jr., New York Times reporters and dozens of others shared the video believing it was “real,” while “#MovesLikeBloomberg” became a trending topic.

Meanwhile, the billionaire former mayor of New York, while on the road last month in Burlington, Vermont, shook a voter’s hand and then the nose of a dog, as if it were a different hand.

It wasn’t the first time either – after a clip of the mayor’s mouth shake went viral, an image of Mr. Bloomberg grabbing a dog at the top of his mouth on an earlier occasion that circulated in the air soon afterwards.

.