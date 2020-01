Biden gets physical with the voter in tense Iowa exchange for pipes

A former Iowa official said he is “shocked” because Joe Biden told him to “vote for someone else” after the Democratic presidential candidate rejected a question about whether he supports the construction of pipelines.

Biden looked out and grabbed Ed Fallon, who served in the Iowa general assembly and runs an organization aimed at addressing the climate crisis, after the candidate pressured him on his loyalty in the elections.

In a video of the exchange, Mr. Fallon asks the candidate: “I like you, and I will support you if you win the nomination because we have to get rid of [Donald Trump], but what are we going to do about it? Climate change? … We have to stop building and replacing pipes. “

Biden then tells him to “go vote for someone else.”

After Fallon tells him that he would support the former vice president in the general election, Biden tells him “I run in the primaries” and grabs him by the lapels of his jacket.

Suggest that Fallon is supporting Bernie Sanders. Fallon is supporting Tom Steyer in elementary school. Sanders is your second choice.

Fallon has been trying to pinpoint Biden’s position in the pipes for almost a year.

During the repeated visits of the candidate to the state, Fallon and his organization Bold Iowa pressed him on his positions on climate change, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and if he supports the removal or replacement of old gas pipelines with methane leaks, after Give seemingly contradictory statements Your opposition to the new construction.

“He and I had this conversation before and it has never been resolved,” Fallon tells The Independent. “It seemed there was a disconnection.”

When he approached the candidate at a small campaign event at Urban Dreams in Des Moines, Fallon says he expected Biden to “address the concerns he was raising about climate change.”

Instead, he says, he was “surprised” that Biden seemed to divert his support, should Biden be selected as the Democratic candidate in the general election, during which he apparently wanted to win the Fallon vote.

“It just made it harder,” says Fallon.

Biden has rejected several potential voters throughout his campaign, including telling an immigration activist in South Carolina to “vote for Trump” and telling another man in Iowa, whom the candidate also called “damn liar,” that he is “too old” to vote for him.

On his website, Fallon writes that his most recent exchange is “disturbing on several levels.”

He said: “His propensity to violate personal space is not a great asset in politics, and his frequent mistakes are the main food for opponents and the media … Most importantly, Biden is simply wrong about climate change, and out of place. – step with the voters on so many issues. “

Fallon says he supports Steyer for his environmental defense record and promises to declare a “weather emergency” on the first day of his administration, if elected.

On Twitter, Steyer addressed Biden saying, “This is no way to treat an Iowan. He said he would vote for the Dem in general because he knows how important it is to beat Trump. We need immediate action on the weather. If he is not Okay, I’m glad to talk in debate. But don’t get rid of the voters we need to win in November. “

