Joe Biden got Democratic Presidential approval from Iowa representative Cindy Axne, giving the former vice president a boost at a critical time – just nine days before state caucuses.

First-time congressman Axne was one of two Democrats in Iowa to overthrow a Republican-led district in 2018, and districts like his could be essential to maintaining the Democratic majority. in the House in November.

“I believe we need a Democratic candidate who not only has the vision to rebuild our alliances and strengthen our middle class, but who can win in November – that’s why I am proud to support Joe Biden for the president, “said Axne in a statement. Axne will appear with Biden at his event in Ankeny, Iowa, Saturday night, according to Biden Iowa campaign spokesperson Julia Krieger.

Biden now has the support of two of the three Democratic members of Congress from Iowa. Representative Abby Finkenauer of Iowa, who also turned blue from the red district in the 2018 midterm elections, announced her approval of the former vice president earlier this month. Representative Dave Loebsack, the third Democratic member of the Iowa Congress delegation, supports the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Biden also has the support of former Iowa governors Chet Culver and Tom Vilsack.

Before caucuses, Biden leaned heavily to argue that having his name at the top of the list would help Democrats in negative ballot races.

“I’m just asking the rhetorical question – Bernie is at the top of the ticket in North and South Carolina, or Warren at the top of the ticket. How many Democrats do you think will win?” Biden told The State this week.

To support this argument, Biden’s campaign has deployed several endorsements from swing district members across the country.

This weekend, three Democrats who turned blue in red light districts – Finkenauer, Representative Chrissy Houlahan from Pennsylvania and Representative Colin Allred from Texas, are traveling through Iowa on a “We Know Joe” tour. Representative Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who also won a Republican district in a 2018 special election, campaigned with the former vice president of the state earlier this week.

The former vice president is expected to return to Iowa on Saturday as he prepares for the final stretch of campaign in front of the Iowans Caucus on February 3.

The race in Iowa remains fluid while Biden is joined by Buttigieg and Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in the front contender. And, a CNN poll conducted by SSRS published this week showed that Sanders improved his position in the race, joining Biden in a higher level of two people above the rest of the pack.

The majority of Democratic caucuses have not resolved on who they will support the night of the caucus.