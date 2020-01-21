Biden extends Black Caucus support after Harris, Booker, leaves

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was able to extend his lead among black politicians on Tuesday. Four members of Congress’ Black Caucus announced their support, including three who previously supported Sens. Kamala Harris or Cory Booker.

Georgia Rep. Sanford Bishop made his first public declaration of support in the Democratic Elementary School. New Jersey representative Donald Payne previously supported Booker. Florida’s representatives, Alcee Hastings and Frederica Wilson, previously bet on Harris. Payne, Hastings and Wilson are the first Black Caucus members to select new candidates after Booker and Harris have finished their campaigns.

The Biden campaign confirmed Tuesday’s approval and brought the 77-year-old candidate to 15th place, surpassing every one of his democratic rivals and underlining his advantage and dependence on an important democratic constituency. Harris peaked at 11 Black Caucus endorsements.

“He will be the type of president who will be able to refer to all population groups in the country, North, South and Central America,” Bishop told the Associated Press in an interview before his public announcement. “He can empathize with any group of the population and be taken seriously by her. He is not so far to the left that he would deter someone.”

The bishop’s colleagues made similar statements in writing, repeating the candidate’s claim that he was the best positioned democrat to win in November and face the consequences.

“Our candidate must have the strength to beat Donald Trump and the heart to bring this country together for the benefit of our children,” said Wilson.

Florida, with 219 confirmed delegates on March 17, and Georgia, with 105 approved delegates on March 24, will hold two of the key primaries after Super Tuesday on March 3, with Democrats battling for more than a third of the primaries a total of 3,979 confirmed delegates. New Jersey is now one of the last competitions. But its 126 delegates pledged on June 2 could prove crucial if the historically large field of Democrats leads to a protracted struggle in which each primary and caucus have to choose a candidate.

Black voters have a huge influence on the election of the democratic candidate. Biden has held a lead in most national polls among democratic voters as he is the clear favorite of African-American voters, especially the older ones. As a result, he appears to have a big advantage in South Carolina, the first area code and state competition in the south with a large contingent of black voters. But in the predominantly white starting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden is associated with other top candidates: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

