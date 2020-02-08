Biden campaign mocks Buttigieg’s experience with new attack indicator

Joe Biden mocks Pete Buttigieg’s experience as a mayor of a small town in a new digital display. The former vice president’s campaign is expected to run on YouTube and Facebook in New Hampshire ahead of the area code on Tuesday.

The ad marked a sharp negative turn when Buttigieg led and Biden finished fourth in Iowa’s Caucuses on Monday. It is entitled “Pete’s Record” and is first reported by CNN. It does a number of cheeky comparisons between the two candidates, as opposed to Biden’s time when he laid down important laws for the transit and negotiation of international agreements with the lesser challenges for the mayor of a city of 100,000.

It is the most direct negative ad ever broadcast by a leading Democratic presidential candidate against a major competitor. The ad reflects a new sense of urgency in Biden’s campaign to slow Buttigieg’s momentum and to question its eligibility and readiness for the presidency. Biden and his aides assume they’ll lose New Hampshire as well – but his campaign plans to regain ground as the race moves to Nevada and South Carolina later this month.

“We elect a president,” says the narrator. “What you did is important.”

The ad begins with a spokesman who says, “When President Obama called him, Joe Biden helped pass the Affordable Care Act. And when park goers visited Pete Buttigieg, he installed decorative lights under bridges that gave South Bend citizens colorfully illuminated rivers. “

With each comparison, the music changes from a serious-sounding melody when describing Biden’s record to a clownish melody, in order to indicate a mocking tone when describing Buttigieg.

The comparisons include Biden’s help in negotiating the Iranian nuclear deal and his work on the Restoration Act. “Both Vice President Biden and Mayor Pete helped shape our economy,” the narrator says jokingly. While Biden contributed to the revival of the economy by adopting the Restructuring Act, Buttigieg revitalized the South Bend economy by laying “bricks” on the sidewalks.

The ad also beats Buttigieg’s record at the South Bend race, targeting the former mayor’s greatest weakness in the Democratic presidential race: his lack of support from non-white voters.

It beats Buttigieg for firing South Bend’s African-American chief of police. “And then he drove out the African-American fire chief,” the narrator writes.

Buttigieg’s national spokesman, Chris Meagher, replied to the ad by saying, “At this moment, the Americans are crying out for something completely different from the classic Washington style of politics. While politics in Washington trivialize what is going on in communities like South Bend, residents of South Bend, who now have better jobs, higher income, and new lives in their city, do not believe that their lives are a punch line for Washington politics is. “

Meagher continued: “As a local mayor, Pete has had the experience of turning around in an industrial city in the Midwest. That’s why he’s running for president.” The Vice President’s decision to place this ad speaks more for his current position in the race than for Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran. “

Mayors who support Buttigieg’s presidential campaign criticized the complaint and said that Biden is reducing the importance of voices from small towns and cities.

Christine Hunschofsky from Parkland, Florida wrote: “My city is Parkland, FL, with 33,000 residents. What happens in our cities is also important. This arrogant, disrespectful and dismissive tone is exactly what our country, our cities and our residents don’t need. “

Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley tweeted: “I’m from Dayton, 140,371 residents. Are you saying that voices from our cities don’t matter?”

Waterloo, Iowa, Mayor Quentin Hart said: “As the Mayor of Waterloo with 68,000 residents, do you say that voices from cities like mine don’t matter? All communities are important, whether small or large. “

Buttigieg defended his experience in a Friday night debate in Manchester, saying he brought “a different perspective”.

“Look, I admit freely, if you are looking for the person with the most years of experience with Washington offices, you have your candidate, and of course I am not,” he said.

He highlighted his military service – Buttigieg was posted to Afghanistan as an officer in the US Navy Reserve – and his time as mayor in an old industrial city.

“The perspective I bring is that of a person whose life has been shaped by the choices made in these large white buildings in Washington, DC. Someone who has a community that was dying a decade ago , through a historical transformation, someone who knows what it means to be sent to war on command from the Situation Room, “he said.” We now need a perspective that will finally enable us to pursue the politics of Leave the past, turn the page and bring change to Washington before it’s too late. “

Biden’s tone shift occurred immediately after admitting defeat in Iowa, and he finished fourth in the state’s overall rating. On Wednesday, at an event in New Hampshire Sen. Bernie Sanders and Buttigieg from Vermont, Biden pointed out that Sanders would hurt the Democrats running for the runoff elections because he is a democratic socialist and Buttigieg for what he criticizes designated, admonished President Barack Obama’s presidency.

And at Friday’s democratic debate, Biden seemed to be playing down expectations in New Hampshire. “It’s a long race. I made a hit in Iowa and I’ll probably bring it here,” he said, admitting that the “neighboring senators”, Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are doing well due to their geographic advantage.